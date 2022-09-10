Braves blast 4 home runs to knock off Mariners

SEATTLE — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s four home runs as the World Series champion Braves grabbed sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory Friday against the Seattle Mariners.
Robbie Grossman, Travis d’Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris II also went deep for the streaking Braves, who won their eighth straight and finally jumped a half-game ahead of the Mets in the National League East after chasing them for five months. New York lost 6-3 at Miami earlier in the day.
“That’s why we’re playing these games: trying to win the division,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s our goal. When we left spring training, our No. 1 goal was to win the division. I think they’ve been great in their approach and how they come to work.”
Atlanta was seven games back Aug. 8 and 10½ behind June 1. The only previous day this season the Mets did not hold at least a share of the division lead was April 11.
“It shows how dedicated we are to winning and how much we want to win,” Harris said. “We were down 10 games at one point and now we’re leading the East. That was our main goal. We got to it and now we’re just trying to keep it.”
Carlos Santana homered twice for the Mariners, and J.P. Crawford also connected.
Braves starter Charlie Morton (8-5) allowed four runs in 6 innings. Grossman had three hits and two RBI.
“I can’t say enough about (Grossman) — just the professional he is, how he shows up every day and he’s ready to go,” Snitker said. “Even if he’s not in the starting lineup, he’s always ready. We’ve been very fortunate this year that those guys at the back end of the lineup have done a lot of damage for us.”
Swanson gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run homer against Robbie Ray (12-9), who allowed four runs in five innings.
After a walk to Jesse Winker in the second, Santana tied it with a home run.
Atlanta reclaimed the lead in the fourth when Harris led off with a double and scored on Grossman’s single.
A two-out homer by d’Arnaud in the fifth made it 4-2. Crawford answered with a solo shot in the bottom half, his first home run since June 1.
Harris and Grossman each homered in the sixth to make it 6-3.
“It was the night of the home run, I guess,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “They hit one more than we did. The ball was getting out of here tonight.”
Santana hit his second home run of the game and 14th of the season in the seventh. Seattle then had runners on first and second with two outs, but A.J. Minter struck out Ty France to end the inning.
Raisel Iglesias struck out three in a hitless eighth and Kenley Jansen whiffed two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 33rd save.
Seattle has lost three of four but is four games ahead of Baltimore for the final American League wild card.
“Carlos kept us in the game,” Servais said. “Carlos had really good at-bats tonight when we needed it. It’s hard to string a lot of hits together against a guy like (Morton), so you’re going to have to hit the long ball, and we did.”
UP NEXT — Braves left-hander Max Fried (13-5, 2.48 ERA) starts the middle game of the interleague series today. He pitched five scoreless innings before a rain delay Sunday during Atlanta’s win against Miami. ... Mariners right-hander George Kirby (6-3, 3.15) will take the mound. Kirby was the American League rookie of the month for August after going 4-0 in five starts with a 2.15 ERA.
Atlanta Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna Jr. dh 5 1 1 0 Rodriguez cf 2 0 1 0
D.Swansn ss 4 1 1 2 France 1b 4 0 1 0
Riley 3b 5 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 Winker lf 2 1 0 0
Grissom 2b 4 0 0 0 Santana dh 4 2 2 3
Harris II cf 4 2 2 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0
Heredia pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1
Grossman rf 4 1 3 2
Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 32 4 6 4
Atlanta 200 112 000 — 6
Seattle 020 010 100 — 4
E—Raleigh (6). DP—Atlanta 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Atlanta 7, Seattle 5. 2B—Harris II (24), France (23). HR—D.Swanson (19), d’Arnaud (17), Harris II (16), Grossman (3), Santana 2 (10), Crawford (6). SB—Acuna Jr. (26).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Morton W,8-5 61/3 6 4 4 2 5
Minter H,27 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
Iglesias H,8 1 0 0 0 1 3
Jansen S,33-39 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Ray L,12-9 5 8 4 4 0 6
Festa 1 2 2 2 1 1
Boyd 2 0 0 0 1 3
Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Ray (Olson).
Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.