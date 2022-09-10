Braves blast 4 home runs to knock off Mariners

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh returns to the dugout after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

 AP Caean Couto

SEATTLE — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s four home runs as the World Series champion Braves grabbed sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory Friday against the Seattle Mariners.

Robbie Grossman, Travis d’Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris II also went deep for the streaking Braves, who won their eighth straight and finally jumped a half-game ahead of the Mets in the National League East after chasing them for five months. New York lost 6-3 at Miami earlier in the day.

Tags

Recommended for you