TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady made the Buccaneers, their fans and their city believe from the moment he arrived in Tampa Bay.
With help from old friend Rob Gronkowsk and a ferocious defense, Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions.
Brady threw two touchdown passes to Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown as the Buccaneers routed Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl LV today.
“You get this far and you wanna get the job done and we did it," Brady said. “We just believed. I"m so proud of the guys."
Despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic, Brady didn't slow down at age 43.
The possible greatest of all time earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and extended his Super Bowl titles record in his 10th appearance, nine with New England. The 43-year-old Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.
“I think they're all special," Brady said. “I’m not making any comparisons. Experiencing it with this group of guys is amazing."
Stunningly, it was easier than any of his previous Super Bowl victories, which came by an average margin of five points. This also was the first time Mahomes lost by double digits in his four-year career.
The Buccaneers won their second NFL title and first in 18 years in becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus. They won three road games as a wild-card team to reach the Super Bowl, then joined the NHL's Lightning as a 2020 season champion. The Rays also went to the World Series but lost to the Dodgers.
Mahomes and the Chiefs failed to become the first repeat champions since Brady’s Patriots did it in 2003-04.
“I didn't see it coming at all,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I thought we were going to come in and play these guys just like we've been playing teams, and it didn't happen that way. I give them credit on that.”
The NFL completed its 269-game season on time without any cancellations, a remarkable accomplishment that required almost 1 million COVID-19 tests for players and team personnel.
Because of the virus, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans were allowed in, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full.
A streaker wearing a hot-pink onesie eluded security and slid into the end zone with 5:03 left in the game. Mahomes and Kansas City’s high-powered offense never got that far against Tampa’s ferocious defense.
“Obviously, I didn’t play the way I wanted to play,” Mahomes said. “What else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field. I feel like the guys did that. ... They beat us pretty good, the worst I’ve been beaten in a long time.”
Bruce Arians became the oldest coach at age 68 to win the Super Bowl. His mom, 95-year-old Kay Arians, witnessed it in person. Brady, Gronk and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles helped Arians get that Vince Lombardi Trophy.
“This really belongs to the coaching staff and our players. I didn’t do a damn thing,” Arians said after he was handed the trophy.
Bowles devised a masterful plan to frustrate Mahomes and shut down the Chiefs, the complete opposite of Kansas City’s 27-24 win in Tampa in Week 12, when the Chiefs jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill had 269 yards receiving and three touchdowns in that one. He was held to 73 yards on seven catches in this one.
“Coach Bowles is a mastermind,” Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting said.
After the Chiefs took a 3-0 early lead, it was all Brady and the Bucs.
Brady accomplished a career-first when he tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Gronkowksi to give the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Brady’s nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with his buddy, caught his 13th and 14th postseason touchdowns from Brady. They had been tied at 12 with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.
“To come here and be Super Bowl champs, it’s surreal, man," said Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with Brady. "We have so many superstars on this team but nobody’s head was too big. Whoever got the ball got the ball. That’s what was so great about being on this team. There was no one who was selfish on this team. No one selfish in the organization. It just happened to be me this time getting the touchdown passes.”
Despite playing at home, the Buccaneers weren’t allowed to fire the cannons from their famed pirate ship after touchdowns and big plays. They did it soon after the clock expired as red, white and black confetti fell onto the field.
Fans still enjoyed the thud of Gronk’s thunderous spike after his first score.
Tampa missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Brady’s 2-yard pass to offensive lineman Joe Haeg was knocked out of his hands by Anthony Hitchens in the end zone. Ronald Jones was stopped short on consecutive carries as Arians stuck to his “No risk it, no biscuit” philosophy and went on fourth down.
But the Chiefs didn’t gain any momentum off the stop. Instead, they made one costly mistake after another.
First, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce dropped a pass that would’ve been a big gain on third down. Then punter Tommy Townsend shanked a 29-yarder after a penalty forced him to kick again. The Bucs started at Kansas City’s 38-yard line instead of their 27.
A holding call on Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward negated an interception by All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kansas City’s defense held but an offside penalty during Ryan Succop’s successful field goal gave the Buccaneers a first down. Sarah Thomas, the first woman official in a Super Bowl, threw that flag.
Brady fired a strike to Gronkowski for a 17-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead. Gronk hesitated before spiking the ball, waiting to make sure another flag on the play was against the sloppy Chiefs.
Mahomes drove the offense for a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker that cut it to 14-6, but Kansas City’s defense fell apart in the final minute of the first half — allowing 42 yards on two pass interference penalties. One against Mathieu in the end zone set up Brady’s scoring pass to Brown for a 21-6 halftime lead.
It was Brady who convinced his new team to give Brown a chance after the troubled former All-Pro came off suspension. His touchdown toss to Brown was his 50th of the season, including 10 in the postseason.
Mathieu took an unsportsmanlike penalty after the scoring pass for getting into it with Brady as he ran to the sideline.
Leonard Fournette, like Brown an in-season addition, ran 27 yards untouched for a touchdown in the third quarter, extending Tampa’s lead to 28-9. Arians pumped his fist after that score and pointed toward offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who made the call.
Succop’s 52-yard field goal increased the lead to 31-9.
Last year, Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against San Francisco and earned MVP honors in leading Kansas City to its first NFL championship in a half-century. But Tampa’s pass rush gave him no chance in this one.
Shaq Barrett had one of three sacks on Mahomes, who spent most of the game trying to escape Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and a relentless group.
“There was nothing that was gonna stop us from winning this game,” Barrett said. "I knew we were going to keep the pressure up. Coach Bowles had a great game plan. We had the guys up there to make it work and we made it work, baby.”
After 20 seasons in New England, Brady signed a $50 million, two-year contract with Tampa in March. The Buccaneers hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2007 and hadn’t won a postseason game since the 2002 title season.
There were plenty of red-clad Chiefs fans doing the tomahawk chop for part of the first half until the Bucs made it a rout. Then it was the hometown fans chanting “Let's Go Bucs.”
Before kickoff, 22-year-old poet laureate Amanda Gorman recited a poem honoring three people chosen as honorary captains for the game and all teachers, military veterans and frontline healthcare workers.
Brady avenged his loss against Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who held the same position for the Giants when New York stifled the Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl, preventing New England from a perfect season.
The warmer climate suited Brady perfectly. He passed Michael Jordan for more championships and it doesn’t seem he’s ready to slow down. He already said he might play past age 45.
“I'm coming back,” Brady said, smiling.
There never was any doubt he's going for No. 8 next season.
Kansas City 3 3 3 0 — 9
Tampa Bay 7 14 10 0 — 31
First Quarter
KC: FG Butker 49, 5:10. Drive: 8 plays, 31 yards, 3:23. Key Play: Mahomes 11 run. Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 0
TB: Gronkowski 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :37. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Fournette 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 16 pass to Brown; Brady 15 pass to Brate; Fournette 11 run. Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3
Second Quarter
TB: Gronkowski 17 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:05. Drive: 6 plays, 38 yards, 2:58. Key Plays: Mathieu 0 interception return to Kansas City 27; Hardman 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 4th-and-5. Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 3
KC: FG Butker 34, 1:01. Drive: 10 plays, 61 yards, 5:04. Key Plays: Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 10 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Kelce. Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 6
TB: Brown 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :06. Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 00:55. Key Plays: Mickens kick return to Tampa Bay 29; Brady 5 pass to Gronkowski on 3rd-and-2; Breeland 34-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Brady 15 pass to Fournette. Tampa Bay 21, Kansas City 6
Third Quarter
KC: FG Butker 52, 11:26. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Pringle kick return to Kansas City 19; Edwards-Helaire 26 run; Edwards-Helaire 10 run. Tampa Bay 21, Kansas City 9
TB: Fournette 27 run (Succop kick), 7:45. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Mickens kick return to Tampa Bay 26; Brady 12 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-4; Brady 25 pass to Gronkowski. Tampa Bay 28, Kansas City 9
TB: FG Succop 52, 2:46. Drive: 8 plays, 11 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Winfield 0 interception return to Kansas City 45; Brady 15 pass to Fournette; R.Jones 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
A: 24,835.
KC TB
FIRST DOWNS 22 26
Rushing 7 8
Passing 12 12
Penalty 3 6
THIRD DOWN EFF 3-13 4-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 0-1
TOTAL NET YARDS 350 340
Total Plays 69 63
Avg Gain 5.1 5.4
NET YARDS RUSHING 107 145
Rushes 17 33
Avg per rush 6.3 4.4
NET YARDS PASSING 243 195
Sacked-Yds lost 3-27 1-6
Gross-Yds passing 270 201
Completed-Att. 26-49 21-29
Had Intercepted 2 0
Yards-Pass Play 4.7 6.5
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-1 6-6-3
PUNTS-Avg. 3-35.7 4-37.5
Punts blocked 0 0
FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 87 75
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-87 3-75
Interceptions 0-0 2-0
PENALTIES-Yds 11-120 4-39
FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-0
TIME OF POSSESSION 28:37 31:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 9-64, Mahomes 5-33, Hill 1-5, Williams 2-5. Tampa Bay, Fournette 16-89, Jones 12-61, Brady 4-(-2), Miller 1-(-3).
PASSING: Kansas City, Mahomes 26-49-2-270. Tampa Bay, Brady 21-29-0-201.
RECEIVING: Kansas City, Kelce 10-133, Hill 7-73, Edwards-Helaire 2-23, Williams 2-10, Hardman 2-4, Watkins 1-13, Robinson 1-11, Pringle 1-3. Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 6-67, Brown 5-22, Fournette 4-46, Brate 3-26, Godwin 2-9, Evans 1-31.
PUNT RETURNS: Kansas City, Hill 1-0. Tampa Bay, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Kansas City, Pringle 3-87. Tampa Bay, Mickens 3-75.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: Kansas City, Wilson 6-4-0, Niemann 4-5-0, Sorensen 3-3-0, Jones 3-2-0, C.Ward 3-2-0, Breeland 3-1-0, Clark 2-2-1, Kpassagnon 2-1-0, Mathieu 2-1-0, Sneed 2-1-0, Nnadi 1-4-0, Thornhill 1-0-0, Wharton 0-2-0, Danna 0-1-0, Hitchens 0-1-0, Okafor 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, White 8-4-0, David 6-0-0, Winfield 4-2-0, Dean 4-0-0, Murphy-Bunting 3-3-0, Pierre-Paul 3-0-0, C.Davis 2-2-0, Edwards 2-2-0, Whitehead 2-0-0, Suh 1-1-1.5, Barrett 1-0-1, McLendon 1-0-0, Vea 1-0-0, Gill 0-1-.5.
INTERCEPTIONS: Kansas City, None. Tampa Bay, White 1-0, Winfield 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
OFFICIALS: Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ James Coleman, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.