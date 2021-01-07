MESA, Ariz. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team got a career-high 30 points from former Lewiston High School standout Trystan Bradley to lead four players in double figures as the seventh-ranked Warriors beat the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks 83-56 at InterStake Center.
“Our guys did a good job out of the gates moving the basketball and playing to our identity,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “Trystan was hot early from 3, but also fid a great job of getting in position inside and finishing.”
Bradley, a senior forward, bested his previous career high of 27 points he set on March 6 in a Frontier Conference tournament semifinal victory against Montana State-Northern, then equalled Monday as LCSC (8-0) beat William Jessup in Caldwell, Idaho.
It’s the second consecutive season the Warriors have opened with eight consecutive victories. In 2019-20, LCSC won its first nine games before falling to Carroll College in the FC opener.
Bradley added nine rebounds and made five 3-point goals. Senior guard Hodges Bailey added 12 points, including nine points in the first half. Senior guard Damek Mitchell finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists, and senior guard Khalil Stevenson contributed 10 points and three rebounds.
The Redhawks (0-4) now have lost all four of their games against teams ranked in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll. Benedictine Mesa fell 78-70 to No. 19 Masters, lost 79-70 to No. 5 Arizona Christian and fell 122-74 to top-ranked Indiana Wesleyan in an eight-day stretch in the middle of December. The Redhawks also have lost four exhibition games to NCAA Division I teams — Grand Canyon, New Mexico State, UTEP and San Jose State.
Bradley scored 20 points, including hitting four 3s, in the first half. Bailey and Mitchell each had three 3s to finish with nine first-half points.
For the game, the Warriors hit 14 shots from distance and had 17 assists.
“We are at our best when the ball is moving and we had some really good stretches with that,” Johnson said. “I was also pleased with our defensive communication and our ability to defend them as a team. We will rest, regroup and get ready for another really tough stretch of games.”
An official box score was not available at press time.
LCSC, which is in the middle of a stretch of seven games in 11 days, next will begin a two-game series at Arizona Christian at 2 p.m. Friday.