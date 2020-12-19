SPOKANE — Senior forward Trystan Bradley’s putback with 1:24 remaining in regulation put the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team ahead to stay Friday as the Warriors held on to beat Whitworth 65-62 at the Whitworth Fieldhouse in nonconference action.
“I am very thankful to have the opportunity to play this weekend,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “I know neither team played its best, but it was still a high-level college game that had a late-season feel to it. Whitworth is a big-time program and is so well coached.”
Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, paced LCSC (3-0), which is ranked No. 7 in the latest NAIA top 25 coaches’ poll, with 22 points and a career high 12 rebounds. Senior guard Damek Mitchell added 17 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Miguel Lopez led the Pirates, who are ranked No. 19 in NCAA Division III school but was playing this game as an exhibition, with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. Rowan Anderson chipped in 12 points.
The Warriors held a 34-19 advantage with 2:20 left before halftime thanks in part to a 25-4 run, but Whitworth came charging back in the second half and eventually took the lead with 10:27 to go on Jerry Twenge’s layup.
The two teams punched and counterpunched the remainder of the way.
Stevenson’s 3-pointer at the 3:02 mark put LCSC in front 57-55, but Anderson’s jumper with 2:34 left tied the game at 57. Bradley’s go-ahead layup 70 seconds later put the Warriors up 59-57.
Whitworth had two chances at the other end, but former Clarkston standout and senior forward Jake Albright corraled the rebound and was fouled with 1:06 left. He made the first free throw but missed the second for a three-point LCSC edge. The Pirates turned the ball over, and Mitchell went 1-of-2 at the line to put the Warriors up 61-57.
Lopez had a layup at the other end, but Bradley’s dunk with 13 seconds to go gave LCSC a 63-59 advantage. Anderson nailed a 3, but Mitchell finished it off by making a pair of free throws at the other end.
The defense for the Warriors did step up, as they limited the Pirates to just 34.7 percent shooting from the field (25-for-72), including 14.3 percent from outside (4-for-28), and held a 49-36 edge on the glass. However, Whitworth forced LCSC into 24 turnovers and held a 23-11 advantage in points off turnovers.
The two teams will meet again at 11 a.m. today at the same venue.
“Although we didn’t play our best by any means, I appreciated how our guys kept battling at a place that’s extremely difficult to win at,” Johnson said. “With a short turnaround, it’ll be another big test tomorrow and a great opportunity to learn more about ourselves.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Bradley 7-18 6-8 22, Mitchell 4-9 7-9 17, Stevenson 5-7 1-1 12, Yenor 2-8 0-0 4, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Albright 1-3 4-7 6, Courtney 1-3 0-0 2, Bennion 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 18-25 65.
WHITWORTH
Lopez 6-15 6-6 18, Anderson 5-14 1-3 12, Fitzgerald 4-11 0-0 9, Vargas 2-9 1-2 6, Paxton 1-3 0-0 3, McDermott 4-8 0-0 8, Twenge 1-4 0-0 2, Hjort 1-2 0-0 2, Fogle 1-2 0-0 2, Thorne 0-2 0-0 0, Holtz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 8-11 62.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 34-28. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 5-18 (Bradley 2-7, Mitchell 2-4, Stevenson 1-2, Bennion 0-1, Yenor 0-4), Whitworth 4-28 (Paxton 1-2, Anderson 1-5, Vargas 1-5, Fitzgerald 1-6, Fogle 0-1, Holtz 0-1, Lopez 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Twenge 0-2, Thorne 0-2). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 49 (Bradley 12), Whitworth 36 (Lopez 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 9 (Mitchell, Albright 3), Whitworth 9 (Anderson 5). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 13, Whitworth 23. Technical — Whitworth team.