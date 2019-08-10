LEGION BASEBALL
Michael Freund scattered five hits and took a shutout into the final inning to lead Bozeman, Mont., to a 4-1 win over Medford, Ore., as the Bucks remained unbeaten Friday in the Northwest Regional American Legion baseball tournament at Harris Field in Lewiston.
The Bucks play at noon today against Idaho Falls, which has one loss. In today’s only other game, Medford plays Kennewick, Wash., at 9:30 a.m.
Freund was locked in a scoreless pitcher’s duel with Ricky Boortz before Preston Fliehman delivered an RBI single for Bozeman in the bottom of the fourth. The next inning, Freund gave himself some insurance with a two-run double and Carsten Simcox added a run-scoring single.
Freund struck out seven and walked two in seven innings, losing his shutout when Darin Marsh laced an RBI double for the Mustangs in the seventh.
Simcox and Marsh wound up with two hits each.
Medford 000 000 1—1 5 1
Bozeman 000 130 x—4 8 2
Ricky Boortz, Brady Buchanan (4) and Taven Passye. Michael Freund and Alton Gyselman.
Medford hits — Darin Marsh 2 (2B), Bennett Thompson, Evan McLennan, Passye.
Bozeman hits — Kelher Murfiett, Ben Hubley, Finn Snyder, Freund (2B), Gyselman, Carsten Simcox 2 (2B), Preston Fliehman.
Kennewick 11, Casper 6
Timothy Gee and Jackson Lind each delivered an RBI single during a five-run uprising in the sixth as the Kennewick, Wash., Outlaws broke a tie and defeated the Casper Oilers.
Simeon Howard went 3-for-4 for the Outlaws while Gee, Kaleb Stevenson and Jacob Schuldheisz drove in two runs apiece.
Schuldheisz, the second of three Kennewick pitchers, allowed one hit and struck out two in 2 innings.
Corbin Kirk tallied three hits and as many RBI for Casper. The Oilers committed all three of their errors in Kennewick’s big sixth.
Casper 021 300 0— 6 9 3
Kennewick 213 005 x—11 12 3
Adam Julian, Harrison Taubert (4) and Chad Bila, Julian. Rustin Edmiston, Jacob Schuldheisz (4), Paige Aldrich (7) and Jackson Lind.
Casper hits — Garret Clasen 2, Corbin Kirk 3 (2B), Lane Fanto 2, Julian (2B), Will Claire.
Kennewick hits — Talon LaFontaine, Simeon Howard 3, Easton Stevens, Timothy Gee, Kaleb Stevenson 2 (2B), Lind, Eden Blanco, Schuldheisz 2.
Idaho Falls 15, Lakeside 7
Alejandro Cortez drove in four runs from the eighth spot in the order as the Idaho Falls Bandits topped Lakeside Recovery of Issaquah, Wash.
Randon Hostert went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Bandits, who rallied for four runs in the second inning and five in the fourth.
Cortez singled, doubled and scored twice.
Tyler Reese produced three hits for Lakeside.
Idaho Falls 141 513 0—15 15 0
Lakeside 103 020 1— 7 11 2
Caden Christensen, Brody Owens (7) and Tavyn Lords, Nick Layland. Tyler Odegard, Joseph Warner (3), Jack Pascho (4), Derek Gellos (6) and Alec Romero.
Idaho Falls hits — Christensen 2 (2B), Lords 2 (2B), Randon Hostert 3 (3B), Andrew Gregersen, Jaxon Sorenson 2 (2B), Willie Nelson, Alejandro Cortez 2 (2B).
Lakeside hits — Tyler Reese 3 (2B), Jack Githens, Gellos, Nathan Moore, Cooper Thieme 2, Lucas Senatore 2, Arden Walcott.