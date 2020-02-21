Colfax 55, Tekoa-Rosalia 46
SPOKANE — Blake Holman scored a career-high 19 points at West Valley as Colfax defeated Tekoa-Rosalia and assured itself a berth in the round of 16 of the Washington 2B playoffs.
The Bulldogs face Kettle Falls at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the same venue in the district’s third-place game.
John Lustig notched 12 points and Hunter Claassen added nine for the Bulldogs, who shot to a 17-6 lead and got three 3-pointers apiece from Lustig and Cole Baerlocher.
“It was one of our best defensive games of the year,” Bulldogs coach Reece Jenkin said.
COLFAX (17-7)
Hunter Claassen 4 1-2 9, Cole Baerlocher 2 0-0 6, John Lustig 3 3-4 12, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 3, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 8 3-4 19, Lane Gingerich 2 0-0 6, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-10 55.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (10-14)
Garrett Naught 7 3-5 17, Anthony Gehring 6 3-3 15, Esau Alonso 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Billings 2 0-2 4, Riley McLain 3 0-0 7, Keegan French 0 0-0 0, Kenneth Lenoir 1 1-2 3, Zane Neill 0 0-0 0, Zach Saens 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-12 46.
Colfax 17 6 17 15—55
Tekoa-Rosalia 6 8 13 19—46
3-point goals — Baerlocher 3, Lustig 3 Gingerich 2, Hammer, McLain.
Logos 67, Immaculate Conception 48
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Logos sophomores Will Casebolt and Roman Nuttbrock netted 23 and 21 points, respectively, and each shot 5-for-8 from long range as the Knights downed Immaculate Conception in a makeup game that served as the Moscow school’s regular-season finale.
The Knights were 11-for-21 from beyond the arc and got a chance to hone their press offense heading into the district tournament at Lapwai, where they open at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Deary.
LOGOS (13-5)
Jasper Whitling 5 0-0 11, Will Casebolt 9 0-0 23, Roman Nuttbrock 7 2-2 21, Jonah Grieser 1 0-0 2, Isaac Blum 1 3-4 5, Kenny Kline 2 1-2 5. Totals 25 6-8 67.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION-POST FALLS
Sebastian Elve 7 4-7 21, Joseph Daraly 2 0-0 4, Anthony Brunson 1 1-2 4, Seamus Fonte 0 4-4 4, Liam Kramer 5 5-6 15. Totals 15 14-19 48.
Logos 16 23 8 20—67
ICA 9 13 18 8—48
3-point goals — Whitling, Casebolt 5, Nuttbrock 5, Elve 3, Brunson.