Clarkston
Coach — Justin Jones (ninth year)
Last year’s record — 18-9 overall, 10-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Tru Allen, sr., guard; Gus Hagestad, sr., forward; Alex Italia, sr., guard; Kaeden Frazier, sr., guard; Max Johnson, sr., guard; Christian Robbins, sr., guard; Andrew Reeder, sr., guard/forward
Outlook — The Bantams return a strong class of seniors, all of whom contributed to last year’s Great Northern League title and fourth-place finish at State. Clarkston did graduate 6-foot-10 standout Brandton Chatfield, and will look to new faces — including Chatfield’s 6-5 younger brother, Wyatt — to provide inside presence.
Colton
Coach – Nick Simons (fourth season)
Last season’s record – 9-11 overall, 5-7 in league
Returning varsity letterwinners — Kian Ankerson, sr., guard; Chris Wolf, sr., guard; Jackson Meyer, sr., post; Jaxon Moehrle, soph., guard; Dalton McCann, soph., guard; Raphael Arnhold, soph., post
Outlook — The Wildcats will seek to capitalize on their speed to force turnovers and score buckets in transition.
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Steve Swinney (fifth year)
Last year’s record — 17-9 overall, 11-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Austin Jones, jr., guard; Blake Jones, sr., guard/wing; Dawson Dugger, sr., guard; Ethan Hawkins, sr., post; Jacob Anderson, jr., post
Outlook — The Vikings will look to their three returning starters for leadership as Swinney seeks to help his players “achieve a chemistry.”
Grangeville
Coach — Larson Anderson (first year)
Last year’s record — 18-3 overall, 4-0 in league
Returning letterwinners — Aiden Anderson, sr., guard; Kyle Frei, sr., forward
Outlook — With a new head coach and only two returning varsity lettermen, Grangeville is relatively short on experience this year, but Anderson (a former girls’ coach at the school) calls his Bulldogs a “well-balanced team” of players who can “drive, pass and shoot well.”
Kamiah
Coach — Aaron Skinner (third year)
Last year’s record — 5-15 overall, 2-12 in league
Returning letterwinners — Jace Sams, jr. forward; Sam Brisbois, sr., guard; Kavan Mercer, soph., guard; Titus Oatman, sr., guard; Kaden Mercer, sr., forward
Outlook — With their entire starting roster back from last year, the Kubs have experience and “know how to compete,” according to Skinner. Kamiah fields no athletes over 6 feet tall, but Skinner says what his players lack in size, they “make up for in speed.”
Kendrick
Coach — Tim Silflow (second year)
Last year’s record — 1-20 overall, 1-9 in league
Returning letterwinners — Alex Sneve, sr., guard; Chase Burke, sr., guard; Talon Alexander, jr., guard; Kolby Anderson, soph., forward; Tavien Goldsberry, jr., post; Rylan Hogan, jr., post; Maison Anderson, soph., post; Preston Boyer, soph., guard
Outlook — The Tigers bring “a lot of quickness on the offensive and defensive ends of the court,” according to their coach. Silflow cites lack of size as his team’s primary concern.
Lapwai
Coach — Zachary Eastman (first year)
Last year’s record — 20-6 overall, 13-2 in league
Key Returner — Titus Yearout, soph., shooting guard
Outlook — How young is Lapwai? Its starting five might be all sophomores, including Yearout, the top-ranked Idaho player in his class. Yearout averaged 16 points last season and started every game. Other players to watch include AJ Ellenwood, Simon Henry, Kross Taylor, Lydell Mitchell and JC Sobotta. “They all have the same goal of winning a state title,” Eastman said. “They want to do whatever they can do to get to a state championship game.”
Lewiston
Coach — Jayson Ulrich (sixth year)
Last year’s record — 11-13 overall, 3-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Kash Lang, jr., point guard; Joel Mullikin, jr., forward; George Forsmann, jr., post; Jace McKarcher, soph., guard; Braydon Forsmann, soph., guard
Outlook — Ulrich says this year’s Bengals have a “real team mindset,” but worries about their ability to rebound.
Moscow
Coach/year: Josh Uhrig (fifth year)
Last season’s record — 17-5 overall
Key returners — Ben Postell, sr., post; Benny Kitchel, jr., wing/post/guard; Brayden Decker, sr., guard
Outlook — Postell (6-5), Kitchell (6-4) and Decker (6-3) will give the Bears both skill and size as they seek their fourth straight trip to the Idaho 4A state tournament. “We’re going to lean on the posts,” Uhrig said, “and hopefully that frees up stuff for our guards.” Postell will miss the first few games while healing from football injuries.
Nezperce
Coach — Pete Norman (first year)
Last year’s record — 7-10 overall, 5-5 in league
Returning letterwinner — Brendan Nelson, sr., forward
Outlook — The Indians are a young team with only one returning letterman, but Norman praises his players’ “willingness to learn.”
Potlatch
Coach — Ryan Ball (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 19-7 overall, 9-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Brayden Hadaller, sr., guard; Connor Akins, sr., forward; Tyler Wilcoxson, sr., forward; Ty Svancara, sr., forward; Justin Nicholson, sr., guard; Jerrod Nicholson, sr., guard
Outlook — With Potlatch having graduated its starting center, Ball emphasizes “rebounding and our post offense” as things to work on. Experience is a strength for this year’s Loggers, whose senior class includes six returning lettermen from a team that finished second at the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament.
Prairie
Coach — Shawn Wolter (first year)
Last year’s record — 22-7 overall
Key Returners — Cole Schlader, jr., guard; Sam Mager, sr., guard; Damian Forsmann, sr., forward; Derik Shears, sr., forward
Outlook — To make up for graduating two 6-5 posts (Spencer Schumacher and Devin Ross), the Pirates will look to exploit their speed and force turnovers with their defensive pressure.
Pullman
Coach — Craig Brantner (14th season)
Last year’s record — 21-7 overall
Key Returners — Ethan Kramer, sr., forward; Braden Roberts, sr., forward
Outlook — The Greyhounds, who fell in the Washington Class 2A semifinals, will shoot for their fourth straight trip to State. Brantner said he could name as many as 10 key newcomers, with sophomore point guard Evan Strong among them. Isaiah Strong will skip his senior season to prepare for college football, Brantner said.
Salmon River
Coach — Levi Tucker (third year)
Last year’s record — 23-6 overall, 8-4 in league
Returning letterwinners — Ethan Shepherd, sr., guard; Jimmy Tucker, jr., guard; Justin Whitten, jr., guard; Isaac Hofflander, jr., post
Outlook — Coming off a strong season, the Savages have “some experience and good guards that can shoot,” according to Tucker.
Troy
Coach — Kelly Carlstrom (second year)
Last year’s record — 9-15 overall, 5-11 in league
Returning letterwinners — Grayson Foster, sr., guard; Zachary Stoner, sr., guard; Tyler Heath, sr., guard; Brendan Noble, sr., guard; Reece Sanderson, sr., post; Rhett Sandquist, sr., post
Outlook — Troy has experience in its favor, returning six lettermen from last year’s team. The Trojans are putting an emphasis on disrupting their opponents with defensive pressure.