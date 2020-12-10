Kendrick
Coach — Tim Silflow (third season)
Last season’s record — 9-14 overall, 4-6 in league
Returning letterwinners — Rylan Hogan, sr., F; Jagger Hewett, soph., G; Maison Anderson, jr., F
Outlook — Silflow thinks the biggest key to a successful season for the Tigers will be speed/quickness, which should translate into being a better defensive team, as well as depth. He’s concerned with his team’s lack of size and being able to compete under the basket. The Tigers will have some freshmen getting playing time, so lack of experience also is a concern.