The Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley announced Friday it still will offer a season for its club soccer program, for players in grades K-9, but has pushed back the start of its season to May 9 because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the club stated the season would be shortened by one game and teams could begin practicing May 4, provided there are no additional measures put in place. The season would conclude June 13.
The club also said it would offer anyone who already is registered and plans to play in the shortened spring program a $20 credit toward the fall program. If that is not feasible, the club would either issue a credit that would be good for up to one year for any club program, or a full refund. If a child already has received a T-shirt, it still can be kept.
Also, the program announced they will allow new registrations to take place, on a first-come, first-served basis to fill in any vacated roster spots caused by the situation. Cost is $50, and participants must also have a current membership with the club. New registrations can be completed online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics. The extended registration period closes April 30.
For more information, call athletic director Scott McClure at (208) 746-2301.