> Lewiston’s DUSTIN PARIS recently rolled a 300 during the Sunday Night Animal Kingdom league at Orchard Lanes. Paris, 28, has been bowling for eight years. This is his fifth 300. The righty did it on lanes No. 7 and 8. He works for Kinzer Air.
> Lewiston’s RANDY ISBELLE, a 35-year-old casino dealer, recently rolled an 800 series during NFL League action at Lancer Lanes. He had scores of 290, 279 and 235 for a total of 804. Isbelle, who had one previous 800 series, notched his latest on lanes 3-4.
> Lewiston landscaper KYLE HAYS recently rolled his first-career 300 during a Tom’s League round at Orchard Lanes. The 27-year-old righty has been bowling for only a year. He finished his series at 675, with the 300 game coming in the middle.