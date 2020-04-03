It was one of the last sports-world holdouts in the area, but bowling too has called a timeout because of the coronavirus pandemic.
League competition and open bowling have been placed on hold in recent weeks at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston, Orchard Lanes in Lewiston and Riverside Lanes in Orofino, sources confirmed Thursday.
Lancer and Orchard are holding out hope to resume bowling in a few weeks, which means the season scoring competition under the auspices of the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association isn’t officially done. It had slowed to a trickle in mid-March before Lancer, then Orchard suspended leagues indefinitely in recent weeks.
Riverside took a more definitive measure, canceling the rest of its league season while hoping to restore open bowling in a few weeks, a spokesman said.
The eateries associated with these businesses are meeting varied fates. The Riverside Coffee Shop remains open. The Strike & Spare Bar and Grill, attached to Orchard Lanes, has suspended sit-down arrangements but is offering takeout and curbside food service.
The parameters have been different across the border in Washington, where Lancer Lanes is closed entirely because of state regulations enforcing social distancing. The Clarkston business originally had hoped to reopen Tuesday before Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week ordered the shutdown of non-essential businesses through April 8. Inslee extended his stay-at-home order Thursday through May 4.
An employee at Lancer Lanes said all its services will remain shuttered until probably May as workers focus on deep-cleaning the premises.
Orchard Lanes had been offering open bowling for a while even after suspending league play two weeks ago, placing an emphasis on keeping all surfaces disinfected, an employee said at the time.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order March 25 that also closed all dine-in restaurants and bars, and banned gatherings of more than 10 people.
