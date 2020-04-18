League season in area bowling officially is done.
Lancer Lanes in Clarkston and Orchard Lanes in Lewiston have agreed to wave the white flag in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, putting an early end to the annual Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association scoring competition, a spokesman for the organization said Friday.
Riverside Lanes in Orofino canceled the rest of its league season a few weeks ago.
The final LCO season tally, along with male and female bowlers of the year, will be determined soon, the spokesman said.
He said Lancer Lanes still is planning to stage the 66th annual Banana Belt Invitational bowling tournament, scheduled for May 2 through June 28.