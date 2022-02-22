As far as coach Brian Orr is concerned, his Lewis-Clark State basketball players are undefeated, even though he’s not. In other words, he’s taking the rap for the Warriors’ only on-court loss this season.
It hardly fazed them, and they now have the luxury of a homecourt advantage throughout the Cascade Conference women’s tournament, starting tonight at 7 against the College of Idaho at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The LCSC men, too, open the tournament at home, facing Eastern Oregon at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the same venue.
Officially, the Warrior women are 25-3 overall and 19-3 in league. But two of the losses were forfeits involving coronavirus protocols, and Orr said Monday that a 72-70 setback Dec. 17 at Eastern Oregon is “on me, not the players.” In crunch time, he drew up a play his team hadn’t practiced beforehand, resulting in a turnover. And a late decision to switch defenses was also the wrong call, he said.
The memory carries an extra sting because that loss is the only blemish on a remarkable statistic: The Warriors are 9-1 in games decided by five or fewer points. Orr isn’t sure he’s heard of a stat like that, and it’s especially striking for a team that lost all five starters from last season.
In fact, the Warriors have only one senior, 5-foot-11 forward Heidi Sellman, who averages fewer than six points a game. As it happens, though, she provides some of the qualities one might expect from a substantial senior class.
“It’s her voice power,” Orr said. “When you’re on the front line playing a matchup zone, you need to be great at communicating, and she does that. She gives us that positive attitude, no matter what the situation is.”
It’s an extra weapon for a team that’s getting 19 points a game from sophomore guard Callie Stevens, more than 10 rebounds an outing from sophomore forward Maddie Holm and a growing sense of depth because of emergent players like freshman guard Ellie Sander.
“We’ve got a group of players on the floor that — you have to define them as winners,” Orr said. “There have been a couple of (close) games where I looked up at the final score and I was shocked. I walked to the locker room, ‘How did we do it?’ ”
The Warriors have crafted a few blowouts as well, and they enter the postseason on a 13-game win streak — 16 if you disregard the two forfeits. As the Cascade champion, they get an automatic berth to the NAIA tournament next month, and the school has submitted a bid for a host role for the Opening Round.
The Warriors’ opponent tonight, College of Idaho (16-14, 10-12) drew the eighth and final seed to the Cascade tournament and are led in scoring by 5-11 forward Sienna Riggle (13.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg). The Yotes’ roster includes Prairie High School graduate Madison Shears, a freshman who has appeared in three games.
In the Cascade tourney, the women’s semifinals are Friday and the final Monday. The Warriors will be host as long as they keep winning.
The L-C men (21-9, 14-8) are riding a streak of their own, having won six consecutive games to snag the No. 3 seed for the Cascade tournament. Their first-round foe, Eastern Oregon (18-12, 12-10), is the sixth seed.
The men’s semifinals are Saturday, the championship next Tuesday. Hosts for those games will be the highest remaining seeds for each matchup.
In a league like the Cascade, with its regional but relatively far-flung nature, it’s difficult to overstate the advantage of playing at home. At the Activity Center, the LCSC women are 14-0 and the men are 15-2.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.