It was supposed to be a disadvantage for the Lewis-Clark State women to play on the first day of the tournament and face a fresh-legged No. 1 seed on the second.
The Warriors somehow turned it into an advantage.
Their reward? A berth in the final 16 of the NAIA tournament.
Senior forward Kiara Burlage scored 27 points and the 22nd-ranked Warriors immediately plugged into the momentum they’d generated the previous night to upset Carroll College 76-67 at the Activity Center on Saturday in the Opening Round of the national tourney.
Lewis-Clark State (13-5) now plays Campbellsville (Ky.) in a round of 16 game Thursday at Sioux City, Iowa, where the rest of the tournament takes place in this pandemic-altered season.
Even with the NAIA allowing 400 fans for each game of the Opening Round, the pandemic is exerting an influence on this tournament. Just ask the Saints (21-3), who looked disjointed in playing their first game since March 1.
They also were playing a second-seeded team that looked energized from its 73-44 win Friday against William Jessup. Four Warriors scored in double figures, with senior guard Jansen Edmiston and senior forward Abbie Johnson producing 15 points apiece and junior guard Abby Farmer adding 13.
“How many weeks — three weeks since we’d played a game?” Burlage said. “So just to get up and down and moving — we scrimmage each other in practice but I don’t think it’s anything like playing a real game. That could have been a little bit of an advantage.”
Of course, the Warriors had to make it so. They did, especially on defense, where they used an alert and synchronized zone to hold top Carroll threat Danielle Wagner to 11 points and 3-for-9 shooting.
This was the same Wagner who went off for 24 points in Carroll’s 99-49 thumping of a virus-weakened LCSC team in Helena, Mont., in November.
In fact, this was the fourth meeting of the season between these longtime rivals, and the Warriors have fared better each time. It ended up a 2-2 tie, but Carroll’s now done for the season.
“I thought our girls really defended well,” longtime LCSC coach Brian Orr said. In the previous clashes, “we had a hard time playing them man-to-man — they’re just stronger in some positions and they execute so well. We sold out to our zone defense.”
Part of the zone’s objective was to contain aggressive 6-2 Saints post Jamie Pickens, who nonetheless powered her way to 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Those were tolerable numbers for LCSC, whose respect for Wagner and other perimeter players precluded them from fretting excessively about Pickens. What they did instead was hold Carroll to 4-for-29 shooting from 3-point range.
“We knew what the strengths of this team were,” Orr said. “They were inside and out. We were just going to go ‘mano a mano’ in the post, and she (Pickens) did a great job for them. Don’t get me wrong. That was the poison we took, and we did a good job on Wagner.”
Burlage and Johnson were among the Warriors who stood their ground against Pickens.
“She’s a big girl, she’s super-strong,” Burlage said, “but they’re a really good 3-point shooting team and they’re really powerful inside. Got to give her credit — 26 points is no joke.”
Burlage finished with seven rebounds, four assists and three long-range shots, including a back-breaker that made it 65-54 with two-plus minutes left. Carroll cut the gap to 70-65 but Farmer converted two free throws with 35 seconds remaining and Edmiston went 4-for-4 thereafter.
The Warriors showed energy from the start, with Farmer pulling off steals, Johnson making sharp cuts down low and Burlage canning two 3-pointers in the first six minutes. LCSC led 18-9 after a quarter and pushed the advantage to 27-16 on an Edmiston t3.
The Saints held Warrior point guard Peyton Souvenir to three points but she had seven assists, and Maddie Holm came off the bench for 11 rebounds.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-5)
Burlage 9-18 6-7 27, Edmiston 4-9 6-6 15, Johnson 6-10 3-3 19, Farmer 4-7 2-2 13, Souvenir 1-6 1-2 3, Holm 1-6 0-0 2, Muehlhausen 0-0 1-2 1, Sellmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 19-22 76.
CARROLL (21-3)
Pickens 11-18 4-5 26, Denny 4-14 4-4 12, Wagner 3-9 3-3 11, Hilborn 2-8 2-6 6, Swannack 0-8 2-2 2, Lyman 2-8 2-2 6, Madsen 1-4 0-0 2, Geritz 0-1 0-0 0, McDermott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 17-24 67.
Lewis-Clark State 18 14 18 26--76
Carroll 9 12 24 22--67
3-point goals – Lewis-Clark State 7-19 (Farmer 3-6, Burlage 3-7, Edmiston 1-3, Souvenir 0-2, Holmm 0-1), Carroll 4-29 (Wagner 2-7, Pickens 0-3, Denny 0-3, Hilborn 0-4, Swannack 0-6). Fouled out – Souvenir. Rebounds – Lewis-Clark State 40 (Holm 11), Carroll 44 (Pickens 11). Assists – Lewis-Clark State 17 (Souvenir), Carroll 9 (Denny 4, Wagner 4). Total fouls – Lewis-Clark State 19, Carroll 18.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.