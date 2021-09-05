Joel Dahmen's caddie tops the list of qualifiers for Monday's Sole Survivor tournament after Sunday's results of the two-day, 69th annual Whing Ding Championship at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Geno Bonnalie, the guy who totes the bag for the Clarkston native on the PGA Tour, took the overall low gross in the event that began Saturday with a 7-under-par 135. He was the second-place finisher in 2019.
Coming back is defending champion Brian King. The 45-year-old director of marketing for Rogers Motors will be competing in his 12th Sole Survivor event. In 2020, he became the first modern era five-time winner of the competition, as he beat Coeur d'Alene's Charles Parson on their third trip down No. 18. The two had par-5s the first two times before King finished with a birdie on the third attempt.
King won the event for the first time in 1993, when he was a 17-year-old senior at Lewiston High School. He also emerged victorious in 2010, 2011 and 2017.
Returnees in the event from 2020 include Lewiston's Corey Brown, Grangeville's Cooper Wright and Lewiston's Greg Tatham.
Brown was the low gross champion in 2020 but was eliminated on the first hole a year ago. Wright, who will be competing in the event for the sixth time, also was eliminated early in a five-man chip-off. Tatham, 69, a retired University of Idaho staffer, finished fourth after losing in a three-man chip-off at the par-3 No. 16.
Also competing will be Ben House, Kurt Simmons, Ryan Jones, Ben Gleason and John Mohr.
The event in 2020 had the second-strongest field, based on handicap, in the tournament's history.
The Sole Survivor competition will begin at 2 p.m. There also will be a mixed Chapman tournament
WHING DING CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Overall low gross — Geno Bonnalie 135.
Overall low net — Zachary Eastman 140.
Championship flight
Gross — 1. Brian King 138; 2. Ben House 139; 3. Jason Huff 140.
Net — 1. Kurt Simmons 144; 2. Ryan Jones 146; T3. Jack Seibly, Cooper Wright, Ben Gleason 149.
Flight 1
Gross — 1. Greg Tatham 149; 2. Jason Emery 149; 3. Perry Black 151.
Net — 1. Dave Strerath 145; 2. Tristen Prosser 146; 3. Gordy Gregg 147.
Flight 2
Gross — 1. Aaron Heinen 156; T2. Scott Hoffman, Kevin Eng 164.
Net — 1. Dan Elliot 146; T2. Jeff Uhling, Chris Jensen 147.
Flight 3
Gross — 1. Mike Malcolm 179; 2. Scott McRory 184; 3. Eric Light 185.
Net — 1. Bill Kite 151; 2. David Dufvenberg 152; 3. Jeff Wright 155.
Senior Flight
Gross — Butch Alford.