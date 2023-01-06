SAN FRANCISCO — Rasir Bolton scored on a follow shot with 7 seconds left to give No. 9 Gonzaga its first lead since the opening minutes as the Bulldogs beat San Francisco 77-75 on Thursday.

“I was just trying to win, just do whatever it took,” Bolton said. “We came out kind of flat. It was a rough game. We battled the whole time trying to fight back. But at the end, we came out with the win.”

Tags

Recommended for you