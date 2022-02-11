SPOKANE — Rasir Bolton scored 20 points and Drew Timme added 13 points and 10 rebounds as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Pacific 89-51 on Thursday for its 13th consecutive victory.
Julian Strawther had 15 points and Chet Holmgren scored 14 for Gonzaga (20-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference), which has won 65 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation.
“Rasir was terrific,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said. “Drew was really active and delivering early. ... We had an intensity about us.”
Alphonso Anderson had 16 points and Sam Freeman scored 12 for Pacific (7-17, 2-7), which was coming off a 74-68 loss at No. 21 USC on Tuesday in which it led for much of the game.
There was no such performance on this night, as Pacific shot just 31 percent from the field, including 3-for-21 from 3-point range. The Tigers scored only 23 points in the second half.
“We didn’t allow a bunch of easy buckets in the second half,” Few said. “The defensive numbers were better in the second half than the first.”
Gonzaga jumped out to a 26-10 lead in the first nine minutes behind seven points from Strawther.
Gonzaga led 46-28 at halftime after getting 12 points from Holmgren and 11 from Timme. Pacific was held to 37 percent shooting in the first half, including 1-of-13 from beyond the arc.
Timme has had trouble scoring early in some recent games.
“I finally started to make some shots today and it’s about damn time,” he said. “It’s great — we win by 30 and everybody scores.”
A 10-0 run early in the second half lifted Gonzaga to a 56-30 lead.
Pacific missed its first 15 shots after halftime and Gonzaga put together a 16-0 spurt to open a 74-34 bulge.
Anderson scored Pacific’s first field goal of the second half with 7:57 left.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how my guys played,” Pacific coach Leonard Perry said. “They battled and battled through the entire game.”
UP NEXT — Gonzaga hosts rival No. 22 Saint Mary’s on Saturday in a widely anticipated showdown.
PACIFIC (7-17)
Anderson 7-15 1-1 16, Bailey 0-3 6-8 6, Blake 0-0 0-0 0, Crockrell 2-8 0-0 4, Wilson-Rouse 1-4 0-0 3, Avdalovic 2-7 0-0 5, Freeman 6-8 0-1 12, Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Byers 2-10 1-2 5, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 8-12 51.
GONZAGA (20-2)
Holmgren 5-7 2-2 14, Timme 6-11 1-2 13, Bolton 8-11 0-0 20, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 9, Strawther 5-8 3-4 15, Hickman 2-6 0-0 4, Watson 2-6 2-2 6, Sallis 2-5 0-0 5, Gregg 1-2 0-0 3, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 8-10 89.
Halftime: Gonzaga 46-28. 3-Point Goals: Pacific 3-21 (Wilson-Rouse 1-3, Anderson 1-5, Avdalovic 1-5, Bailey 0-1, Bell 0-1, Byers 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Brown 0-4), Gonzaga 11-28 (Bolton 4-6, Holmgren 2-4, Strawther 2-5, Gregg 1-1, Sallis 1-2, Nembhard 1-8, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1). Fouled Out: Bailey. Rebounds: Pacific 33 (Anderson 8), Gonzaga 42 (Timme 10). Assists: Pacific 7 (Crockrell 3), Gonzaga 17 (Timme, Bolton, Nembhard 3). Total Fouls: Pacific 16, Gonzaga 10. A: 6,000 (6,000).