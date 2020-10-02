BOISE — How does a football game on Dec. 12 in Laramie, Wyo., sound? Boise State will get to find out.
The Mountain West announced the revised 2020 schedule Thursday, and among the oddities is a Dec. 12 road game for the Broncos against Wyoming. The average temperature that day in Laramie is 9 degrees.
Other highlights on the schedule: Boise State will host Utah State on Oct. 24 in the season opener, play BYU on Nov. 7 in a nonconference game and visit UNLV instead of New Mexico because of a scheduling quirk.
The Mountain West is doing away with the two-division format for 2020 because of the likelihood being low that all teams will play eight games. Instead, the top two overall teams in the league (winning percentage in league games) will play in the Dec. 19 championship game.
Boise State opens at home vs. Utah State before going on the road to play Air Force. Boise State then hosts BYU (Nov. 7) and Colorado State (Nov. 14) before starting a tough stretch of three road games in the final four weeks.
The Broncos play at Hawaii on Nov. 21 and host San Jose State on Nov. 28 before consecutive road games at UNLV and Wyoming to finish the regular season.
A release from the Mountain West said “several” games still could move to either Thursday or Friday for TV. Those announcements will come in the near future.
Boise State was scheduled to play at New Mexico on the original schedule, but instead will play BYU in a nonconference game to help alleviate some scheduling issues the league dealt with since Air Force also is playing Army and Navy. Air Force is only playing six league games.
The UNLV game should have been in Boise this season since the Broncos played the Rebels on the road last year, but the game had to be moved to Las Vegas this year to give the Rebels another home game. That means Boise State will get to play in the new Allegiant Stadium, home to the Rebels and Las Vegas Raiders.
Television information and start times typically are released 12 days before kick off, but those with date changes should be released sooner than that.