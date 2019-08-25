BOISE — Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin danced around the answer everybody was looking for the first three times the question was asked.
On the fourth, he made it official.
Harsin eventually announced after Saturday’s open practice that true freshman Hank Bachmeier will start at quarterback for the Broncos when they open the season Saturday against Florida State in Jacksonville.
“We’ll go into Florida State with Hank,” Harsin said. “I feel really good about Hank.”
Bachmeier will be just the second true freshman to start a game at quarterback for the Broncos since they moved to FBS status in 1996. The other? The man he is replacing, Brett Rypien.
Many expected redshirt sophomore Chase Cord to win the job. Cord was the backup to Brett Rypien last year and played in four games before suffering a torn ACL. He was brought along slowly during fall camp, but was cleared and participated without limitations in the second scrimmage.
Cord is in his third year with the program and has game experience, while Bachmeier was at his high school prom less than five months ago. But it was Bachmeier who did enough to earn the starting spot, and he’ll be the first Boise State true freshman to start the season opener when he takes the first snap against the Seminoles.
“The injury had an impact, (but I wouldn’t say) that was the reason,” Harsin said. “For Chase, that’s been part of it. Chase has done everything he’s been asked to do. That’s not the reason, but for Chase, he’s still getting better. ... The guy’s coming off an ACL and it takes time. We all understand that.
“When it was all said and done, Hank put himself in this position. Hank earned it. It wasn’t given to him. It wasn’t because of (Cord’s injury). He earned it. He made throws, he completed passes, he did things in the pocket and he made decisions out there that we want to see whether it’s a freshman or a senior.”
Bachmeier was ranked as a four-star recruit and one of the top 10 pro-style quarterbacks in the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports and ESPN when he signed with the Broncos in December. He was the highest-ranked quarterback ever to sign with a Mountain West school.
The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Bachmeier spurned offers from Tennessee, Mississippi, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Utah and several others to sign with the Broncos. He amassed more than 13,000 passing yards, a state record 156 touchdowns and more than 2,000 rushing yards during his four-year career at Murrieta (Calif.) High School.
“He’s talented. He can throw,” Harsin said. “I think he’s got a good demeanor and I think he handles himself well. He’s coachable. He’ll make corrections after a mistake. ... He’s put himself in the position consistently through the practices that we’ve seen to right now be the best guy.”
Bachmeier graduated high school early and enrolled at Boise State in January. That allowed him to participate in spring practices, and he got more reps than usual with Cord unable to participate because of his knee injury.
“He’s been here in the spring and summer and I will tell you that has made a huge difference,” Harsin said.