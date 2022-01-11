Two-time defending champion Wallace-Kellogg was surprisingly imperfect on Week 1 of the 69th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot at various gun clubs in the region. But only one team capitalized.

Boise fired a perfect 75 to assume a one-point lead over Wallace-Kellogg, Orofino-Pierce, Weiser and Hermiston as 24 teams participated in the first of 10 competitions on consecutive Sundays.

Last year, Wallace-Kellogg submitted flawless scores through four weeks on its way to a repeat championship. Boise, too, shot a 75 on Week 1 in 2021, but finished seventh that year.

Week 1 results

Overall team scores – Boise 75.00, Weiser 74.00, Orofino-Pierce 74.00, Hermiston 74.00, Wallace/Kellogg 74.00, Colton 73.71, Troy-Deary 73.71, Culdesac 73.50, Cottonwood 73.50, Grangeville, 73.20, Wenatchee 73.00, Nezperce 73.00, St. Maries 72.00, Walla Walla 71.00, Garfield 70.50, Winchester 69.75, Indian Valley 69.00, Pomeroy 68.25, Kamiah 68.00, Bonners Ferry 67.00, Endicott 66.00, Malden-Pine 64.00, LaGrande 60.00, White Bird no score.

Boise: 75.00 26 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25- John Keppinger, Lahoma Turner, Preston Shaw, Jake White

Bonners Ferry: 67.00 20 Shooters; Sunny. 23- Kristie Campbell; 22- Brian McDonald, Dennis Smith

Colton: 73.71 68 Shooters; Cold. 25 – Sean Lewis, Guy Olson, Terry Roberts, Brandon Vandevender; 24- Bill Williams, Brian Windsor, Greg Mayer, Aspen White, Terry Koeper, Steve Bremer

Cottonwood: 73.50 64 Shooters; Sunny. 25- Darrel Uhlorn, Paul Forsman, Clint Riener; 24- Brandon Poxleitner, Philip Spencer, Shane Poxleitner, Derek Arnzen, Ryan Mader.

Culdesac: 73.50 59 Shooters; Cold/Clear. 25 –Henry Filipponi, Wayne McCulley, Kevin Steele; 24- Corey Long, Kirby Meshishnek, John Helpman

Endicott: 66.00 19 Shooters; Wind. 23- Eric Johnson; 22- Rich Villa, Chad Aeschliman, Jessica Pelissier

Garfield: 70.50 34 Shooters; Sunny/Windy. 24- Terry Blair, Alan Keasal; 23- Cody Anderson, Rod Hubner, Eric Slocum

Grangeville: 73.20 42 Shooters; Sunny/nice. 25-Josh Brandsford, Dave Crouser; 24-Brian Lorentz, Bill McMahon, Steve Havel, Bill Stolz, Rod Behler

Hermiston: 74.00 16 Shooters; Sunny/Cold; 25- Dustin Hamilton, Laura Winkel; 24-Allan Osmin, Haylee Hamilton, Derek Hamilton, Roark Smith, Jeff Bowles

Indian Valley: 69.00 7 Shooters; Sunny. 24- Randy Kocher; 23-Angie Bumgarner; 22- Mike Cunningham

Kamiah: 68.00 17 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 23- Dallon Roberts, Dave Woods; 22- Tony Messenger

LaGrande: 60.00 6 Shooters; Windy; 22- Pat O’Reilly; 20- Kevin Heasty; 18- Buck Garritson

Malden-Pine: 64.00 13 Shooters; Sunny; 22-Eric McDonald, Brad Bowman; 20- Todd Deckard

Nezperce: 73.00 29 Shooters; Clear/cold; 25- Gerald Forth; 24- Dan Thompson, Jonathon Rosenau, Scott Kaschmitter, Colton Thompson

Orofino-Pierce: 74.00 29 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25 – Bob Zinn, Jim Nasados; 24- Mike Clay, Chris Stevens, Mike Lacey, Jack Kelly

Pomeroy: 68.25 37 Shooters; Sunny; 23- Mitch Ruchert, Mason Blachly, Clark Capwell; 22- Lee Blachly, Robert DesJardin, Jeff Hannas

St. Maries: 72.00 23 Shooters; Sunny-. 24-Dustin Brandvold, Zach Rothauge, Richard Spier

Troy-Deary: 73.71 67 Shooters; Sunny/Cold. 25-Sam Barnes, Conner Bovard, Wyatt Johnson, Rachael Stanley; 24- Bob Janson, Kurt McCall, Darin McKenzie, Chet Simons, Ed Johnson, Deb McKenzie

Walla Walla: 71.00 21 Shooters; Beautiful; 24- Terry Schaeffer, Jay Hanger; 23-Gayland Blake

Wallace-Kellogg: 74.00 20 Shooters; Cold. 25- Grant Williams, Griffey Doerschel; 24- Garrett Williams, Bill Boyd, John Schroeder

Weiser: 74.00 27 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Weston Anderson, George Stevens; 24-Ian Hastie, Levi Harrison

Wenatchee: 73.00 14 Shooters; Clear; 25-, TJ Main; 24-James Peery, Brian Cornehl

Winchester: 69.75 39 Shooters; Sunny; 24- Cole Riggers; 23- Brett Arnzen, Cody Osburn, Todd Ott, Dallas Paul

JUNIORS

Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 75, Hermiston 73, Boise 68, Orofino-Pierce 67; Bonners Ferry 66, Wallace-Kellogg 65, Walla Walla 65, Pomeroy 65, Garfield 63, Cottonwood 60, Nezperce 60, Grangeville 59, Culdesac 58, St. Maries 34, Weiser 25, Kamiah 23, Endicott17, Winchester 16, Malden-Pine 5, Colton 0, Wenatchee 0, Indian Valley 0, White Bird 0, LaGrande 0.

Boise: 68 25-Jake White; 22-Izak Little; 21- Robert Renteria Bonners Ferry: 66 22-Wyatt McDonald, Seth Rice, Cassidy Underhill

Cottonwood: 60 21- Owen Goeckner; 20- Tristian Madr; 19- Ben Gehring, Devon Poxleitner

Culdesac: 58 20- Kaitlin Banks, Spencer Fiorenza; 18- Dalton Halliday, Avery Stevens, Dane Fivecrows

Endicott: 17 7-Peyton Pelissier; 5- James Garrett, Marty Meserve Garfield:63 21-Bryce Pfaff, Colton Pfaff, Cooper Thompson

Grangeville: 59 23- Gianna Skovajsa; 19- Jack Brandford; 17- Kimberly Kaschmitter Hermiston: 73 25-Dustin Hamilton; 24- Allan Osmin, Roark Smith

Kamiah: 23 23-Dallon Roberts

Malden-Pine: 5 5-Riley Terrell

Nezperce: 60 24-Dan Thompson; 19-Morgan Wemhoff; 17- Briana Branson, Grant Ingram Orofino-Pierce: 67 23- Johnathan Wicks; 22- Alex Powers, Steven Bradbury

Pomeroy: 65 22-Jr Magill, Troy Steele; 21- Nick Hastings, Gunner Magill, Braxton Mckeirnan

St. Maries: 34 18-Ronnie Nelson; 11- Axton Fredrickson; 5-Sadie Davidson

Troy-Deary- 75 25-Sam Barnes, Connor Bovard, Wyatt Johnson

Walla Walla: 65 23-Trace Floch; 22- Joshua Weiland; 20- Zane Carver, Klay Carver

Wallace-Kellogg: 65 25- Griffy Doerschel; 20- Parker Goldade, Tanner Groves Weiser- 25 25-Weston Anderson

Winchester: 16 16- Aaron Kinzer

Tags