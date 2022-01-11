Two-time defending champion Wallace-Kellogg was surprisingly imperfect on Week 1 of the 69th annual Camas Prairie Trap Shoot at various gun clubs in the region. But only one team capitalized.
Boise fired a perfect 75 to assume a one-point lead over Wallace-Kellogg, Orofino-Pierce, Weiser and Hermiston as 24 teams participated in the first of 10 competitions on consecutive Sundays.
Last year, Wallace-Kellogg submitted flawless scores through four weeks on its way to a repeat championship. Boise, too, shot a 75 on Week 1 in 2021, but finished seventh that year.
Week 1 results
Overall team scores – Boise 75.00, Weiser 74.00, Orofino-Pierce 74.00, Hermiston 74.00, Wallace/Kellogg 74.00, Colton 73.71, Troy-Deary 73.71, Culdesac 73.50, Cottonwood 73.50, Grangeville, 73.20, Wenatchee 73.00, Nezperce 73.00, St. Maries 72.00, Walla Walla 71.00, Garfield 70.50, Winchester 69.75, Indian Valley 69.00, Pomeroy 68.25, Kamiah 68.00, Bonners Ferry 67.00, Endicott 66.00, Malden-Pine 64.00, LaGrande 60.00, White Bird no score.
Boise: 75.00 26 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25- John Keppinger, Lahoma Turner, Preston Shaw, Jake White
Bonners Ferry: 67.00 20 Shooters; Sunny. 23- Kristie Campbell; 22- Brian McDonald, Dennis Smith
Colton: 73.71 68 Shooters; Cold. 25 – Sean Lewis, Guy Olson, Terry Roberts, Brandon Vandevender; 24- Bill Williams, Brian Windsor, Greg Mayer, Aspen White, Terry Koeper, Steve Bremer
Cottonwood: 73.50 64 Shooters; Sunny. 25- Darrel Uhlorn, Paul Forsman, Clint Riener; 24- Brandon Poxleitner, Philip Spencer, Shane Poxleitner, Derek Arnzen, Ryan Mader.
Culdesac: 73.50 59 Shooters; Cold/Clear. 25 –Henry Filipponi, Wayne McCulley, Kevin Steele; 24- Corey Long, Kirby Meshishnek, John Helpman
Endicott: 66.00 19 Shooters; Wind. 23- Eric Johnson; 22- Rich Villa, Chad Aeschliman, Jessica Pelissier
Garfield: 70.50 34 Shooters; Sunny/Windy. 24- Terry Blair, Alan Keasal; 23- Cody Anderson, Rod Hubner, Eric Slocum
Grangeville: 73.20 42 Shooters; Sunny/nice. 25-Josh Brandsford, Dave Crouser; 24-Brian Lorentz, Bill McMahon, Steve Havel, Bill Stolz, Rod Behler
Hermiston: 74.00 16 Shooters; Sunny/Cold; 25- Dustin Hamilton, Laura Winkel; 24-Allan Osmin, Haylee Hamilton, Derek Hamilton, Roark Smith, Jeff Bowles
Indian Valley: 69.00 7 Shooters; Sunny. 24- Randy Kocher; 23-Angie Bumgarner; 22- Mike Cunningham
Kamiah: 68.00 17 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 23- Dallon Roberts, Dave Woods; 22- Tony Messenger
LaGrande: 60.00 6 Shooters; Windy; 22- Pat O’Reilly; 20- Kevin Heasty; 18- Buck Garritson
Malden-Pine: 64.00 13 Shooters; Sunny; 22-Eric McDonald, Brad Bowman; 20- Todd Deckard
Nezperce: 73.00 29 Shooters; Clear/cold; 25- Gerald Forth; 24- Dan Thompson, Jonathon Rosenau, Scott Kaschmitter, Colton Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 74.00 29 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25 – Bob Zinn, Jim Nasados; 24- Mike Clay, Chris Stevens, Mike Lacey, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy: 68.25 37 Shooters; Sunny; 23- Mitch Ruchert, Mason Blachly, Clark Capwell; 22- Lee Blachly, Robert DesJardin, Jeff Hannas
St. Maries: 72.00 23 Shooters; Sunny-. 24-Dustin Brandvold, Zach Rothauge, Richard Spier
Troy-Deary: 73.71 67 Shooters; Sunny/Cold. 25-Sam Barnes, Conner Bovard, Wyatt Johnson, Rachael Stanley; 24- Bob Janson, Kurt McCall, Darin McKenzie, Chet Simons, Ed Johnson, Deb McKenzie
Walla Walla: 71.00 21 Shooters; Beautiful; 24- Terry Schaeffer, Jay Hanger; 23-Gayland Blake
Wallace-Kellogg: 74.00 20 Shooters; Cold. 25- Grant Williams, Griffey Doerschel; 24- Garrett Williams, Bill Boyd, John Schroeder
Weiser: 74.00 27 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Weston Anderson, George Stevens; 24-Ian Hastie, Levi Harrison
Wenatchee: 73.00 14 Shooters; Clear; 25-, TJ Main; 24-James Peery, Brian Cornehl
Winchester: 69.75 39 Shooters; Sunny; 24- Cole Riggers; 23- Brett Arnzen, Cody Osburn, Todd Ott, Dallas Paul
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Troy-Deary 75, Hermiston 73, Boise 68, Orofino-Pierce 67; Bonners Ferry 66, Wallace-Kellogg 65, Walla Walla 65, Pomeroy 65, Garfield 63, Cottonwood 60, Nezperce 60, Grangeville 59, Culdesac 58, St. Maries 34, Weiser 25, Kamiah 23, Endicott17, Winchester 16, Malden-Pine 5, Colton 0, Wenatchee 0, Indian Valley 0, White Bird 0, LaGrande 0.
Boise: 68 25-Jake White; 22-Izak Little; 21- Robert Renteria Bonners Ferry: 66 22-Wyatt McDonald, Seth Rice, Cassidy Underhill
Cottonwood: 60 21- Owen Goeckner; 20- Tristian Madr; 19- Ben Gehring, Devon Poxleitner
Culdesac: 58 20- Kaitlin Banks, Spencer Fiorenza; 18- Dalton Halliday, Avery Stevens, Dane Fivecrows
Endicott: 17 7-Peyton Pelissier; 5- James Garrett, Marty Meserve Garfield:63 21-Bryce Pfaff, Colton Pfaff, Cooper Thompson
Grangeville: 59 23- Gianna Skovajsa; 19- Jack Brandford; 17- Kimberly Kaschmitter Hermiston: 73 25-Dustin Hamilton; 24- Allan Osmin, Roark Smith
Kamiah: 23 23-Dallon Roberts
Malden-Pine: 5 5-Riley Terrell
Nezperce: 60 24-Dan Thompson; 19-Morgan Wemhoff; 17- Briana Branson, Grant Ingram Orofino-Pierce: 67 23- Johnathan Wicks; 22- Alex Powers, Steven Bradbury
Pomeroy: 65 22-Jr Magill, Troy Steele; 21- Nick Hastings, Gunner Magill, Braxton Mckeirnan
St. Maries: 34 18-Ronnie Nelson; 11- Axton Fredrickson; 5-Sadie Davidson
Troy-Deary- 75 25-Sam Barnes, Connor Bovard, Wyatt Johnson
Walla Walla: 65 23-Trace Floch; 22- Joshua Weiland; 20- Zane Carver, Klay Carver
Wallace-Kellogg: 65 25- Griffy Doerschel; 20- Parker Goldade, Tanner Groves Weiser- 25 25-Weston Anderson
Winchester: 16 16- Aaron Kinzer