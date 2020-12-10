NEW YORK — Jackson, Tenn., lost its Double-A baseball team for next season, one of 43 cities dropped as professional affiliates as Major League Baseball went through with its plan to cut to 120 farm teams.
The New York-Penn League, which started in 1939, was eliminated and the Pioneer League, founded the same year, lost its affiliated status and became an independent partner league. The Appalachian League was converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.
Each franchise’s top four affiliates will include one team apiece at Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Additional teams are allowed at spring training complexes and in the Dominican Republic. There no longer will be any short-season leagues.
Also losing its affiliation is Boise, while Spokane will be aligned with a new organization in 2021.
These are invitations to teams. The teams still could decline the invitation, opening the door to those who were dropped. However, most all who were extended invitations should accept.
Jackson had fielded a Double-A team since 1998, first as a farm team of the Chicago Cubs through 2006, then of Seattle through 2016 and Arizona since 2017. The Amarillo Sod Poodles will switch to the Diamondbacks from San Diego, and the San Antonio Missions from Milwaukee to the Padres, dropping down from Triple-A.
“If we have the necessary advocacy, Major League Baseball has stated a commitment to provide sustainable opportunities for the Jackson Generals to maintain professional baseball,” Generals general manager Marcus Sabata said in a statement. “We will wait, respectfully, for more clarity and for the process to play out while continuing to advocate for, and invest in, the city of Jackson and the state of Tennessee.”
MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors. The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which had governed the minors since 1901, is closing down, and the minors will be run from MLB’s office in New York under the supervision of Peter Woodfork, MLB’s new senior vice president of minor league operations and development.
Washington is dropping the Fresno Grizzlies in California as its Triple-A team in favor of Rochester, N.Y., which had been affiliated with Minnesota. The Twins’ Triple-A team will be the St. Paul Saints, which had been an independent team.
The Saints, one of the rare independent teams to become a farm team, play at 7,000-seat CHS Field, a 5-year-old ballpark about 11 miles east of Target Field at the other end of a light rail line. CHS Field served as Minnesota’s alternate training site during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
Minnesota moved its Double-A affiliate from Pensacola, Fla., to Wichita, Kan.
“We have long admired the creative excellence of Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck and their team in making the Saints one of America’s most successful minor league brands,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said. “We are incredibly excited at the thought of Minnesota baseball fans having the opportunity to watch their favorite Twins prospects as they wear the Saints uniform and play at gorgeous CHS Field. Simply put, a Twins-Saints partnership would not only be historic, but a wonderful boon for baseball in the Twin Cities and beyond.”
Frenso, Calif., will wind up as the Low-Single A team of Colorado, according to the Fresno City Council. The Rockies were planning to terminate their affiliation with Lancaster, Calif.
Major league teams issued 119 invitations Wednesday, and the Rockies then became the final franchise to settle its alignment when the Fresno City Council approved the deal.
The Boise and Spokane franchises, part of the Northwest League which now will become a High-Single A league, were in some bit of danger, albeit for different reasons.
The Hawks, in particular, knew their status as a professional status was in deep trouble because they play in an aging facility, Memorial Stadium.
“I know ultimately at the end of the day, it’s Memorial Stadium,” Jeff Eiseman, president of the Hawks’ ownership group, Agon Sports & Entertainment told the Idaho Press in Nampa. “If you don’t have a Major League club that wants to be there, you weren’t protected. And I couldn’t convince a Major League club to be there. They all love the market, but it was the facilities. I wasn’t getting straight answers on what it really was, but we know it was the facility, because everybody complained about it. This has been an ongoing challenge and with the new facility standards, Memorial Stadium couldn’t keep up even if we pumped money into it.”
The Hawks, who were the Low-Single A affiliate of the Rockies, now will play in the Pioneer League, the organization announced on social media. It is a return to the league for the Boise market, which was one of the charter members of the league from 1939-63.
Also, Boise apparently fell victim to a new rule covering travel, in which the teams would require an extra day off or flight for road trips more than 350 miles, down from 500 previously. Boise’s closest road trip in the Northwest League is to Spokane, which is 367 miles.
Spokane’s Indians also were on tenuous ground, but instead now will compete in a full-season league for the first time since 1982 and will fall under the Rockies’ organizational chain. One of the advantages for Spokane in remaining a professional team was its facility, Avista Stadium, has been considered one its biggest assets. MLB is requiring major stadium upgrades for all affiliated teams, and there is plenty of space to expand the clubhouses and build a dining facility in the open areas on the concourse past the concessions area.
The Indians and the Rockies had no comment on the impending move.
The Mariners will have affiliates in Tacoma (Triple-A), Arkansas (Double-A), Everett, Wash. (also in the Northwest League) and Modesto, Calif. (Low Single-A).
The Florida State League and California League shift to Low Single-A from High Single-A.