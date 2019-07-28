Legion BASEBALL
YAKIMA — The Asotin County Blues jumped out to an early lead but couldn’t make it stand. The Blues, after scoring three runs in the top of the first, went scoreless the rest of the way and fell in the opening round at the Washington Class AA state tournament at Davis High to the Kennewick Phantoms, 11-3, on Saturday.
“For the most part, we were hitting the ball right at people,” Asotin County coach Steve Judy said. “We just didn’t have the good, solid hitting we’ve had throughout the past and in the season.”
The Kennewick Phantoms scored five runs in the bottom of the second to take a 5-3 lead. The Blues were led by Evan Bartels, who went 2-for-3 with a double.
“Evan had a good day,” Judy said. “He got a stolen base in there for us and I think (that) most of his (at-bats), they were not really in his favor (in pitch counts) and he came through.”
Judy added that pitcher Justin Spencer, who went 5ž innings, “did a great job on the mound.
“Balls were just going where our guys weren’t. They were just going to the right spots, for them — not for us.”
When the tournament continues today, the Blues will take on the University Titans of Spokane at 1 p.m.
Asotin County 300 000 0—3 5 6
Kennewick 050 321 x—11 11 2
Justin Spencer, Colby Bolen (6) and Connor Hayes. Jonah Wilcott and Trevor Ridley.
Asotin County Blues hits — Kian Ankerson, Damon Peace, Danner Maves, Evan Bartels 2 (2B).
Kennewick Phantoms hits — Garrett Noethe 2 (3B), Trevor Ridley 2, Max Mayer (2B), Jonah Wilcott 2, Bodie Mamiya, Cade Puckett, Kayden Mitchell 2.
Mt. Vernon 9, Posse 6
YAKIMA — The Pullman Posse lost their opener at the AA Washington state Legion baseball tournament at Davis High to Mount Vernon despite three hits from Tyler Horner.
Horner went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Jackson Meyer went 2-for-2 at the plate. Both of them had doubles.
Pullman led 2-0 until Mount Vernon reeled off four runs in the top of the fourth to double up the Posse.
The Posse will play today in a loser-out game against Wilder at 10 a.m.
Mount Vernon 100 402 2—9 13 2
Pullman 002 000 4—6 12 2
Blue Devils learn pairings
BURLEY, Idaho — The Moscow Blue Devils will open the Idaho State A tournament on Tuesday in Burley, facing the Pocatello Razorbacks at 11:30 a.m. PDT. The eight-team tournament will proceed in double-elimination format. The Blue Devils punched their ticket to State by going unbeaten at Districts, winning the title with a 15-4 verdict over the Lewis-Clark Cubs.