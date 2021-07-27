OTHER GAMES
Moscow starting pitcher Hayden Thompson struck out 10 and allowed just one earned run in five innings, and Mack Hagenbaugh’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday was the eventual game-winner as the Blue Devils beat Burley 4-2 in the first round of Idaho’s American Legion Class A state tournament at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field.
The Blue Devils (22-9) will play at 4:30 p.m. today against the Marsh Valley Eagles. The eight-team double-elimination tournament, hosted by the Lewis Clark Cubs, continues through Friday with the crowning of the state champ and Idaho’s representative to the Northwest Class A regional tournament that starts Aug. 6 in Anchorage, Alaska.
The game was tied at 2 in the fifth inning after an RBI double to the wall by Moscow’s Ryan Delusa and an intentional walk to Thompson. Hagenbaugh followed with a two-strike line drive to center field to plate Delusa. Preston Boyer followed with a sacrifice fly to score Thompson and provide an insurance run for the Blue Devils.
Relief pitchers Dylan Andrews and Delusa finished for Moscow, retiring six of the final seven Burley (25-13-1) batters they faced.
In addition to outdueling Burley ace Slayden Watterson (5ž innings, 12 strikeouts) for the pitching victory, Thompson opened the scoring in the first inning for the Blue Devils with an RBI double to score Chad Redinger, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the game.
The Moscow pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts, and recorded just one out by ground ball the entire game, an inning-ending double-play ball to Redinger at shortstop in the sixth.
Burley 001 100 0 — 2 6 2
Moscow 100 030 x —4 4 2
Slayder Watterson, Bronson Brookins (6) and Clay Douglas. Hayden Thompson, Dylan Andrews (6), Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson.
W — Thompson. L — Watterson.
Burley hits — Dom Lemos (2B), Payton Beck, Brookins, Jace Robinson, Douglas, Dom Rivera.
Moscow hits — Delusa (2B), Thompson (2B), Chad Redinger, Hagenbaugh.
Marsh Valley 8, Owyhee 5
James Bodily batted 4-for-5 for the Marsh Valley Eagles in a victory against the Owyhee Rivercats.
Marsh Valley maintained a shutout until the bottom of the seventh inning, in which Owyhee mounted a five-inning rally but fell short of changing the outcome.
Marsh Valley 202 102 1—8 10 5
Owyhee 000 000 5—5 8 4
Payton Howe, Daxton Woodmancy, Braxton Foster and Karter Howell; Tommy Muir, Jedediah Simpson, Dillon Fine and Clay Douglas.
Marsh Valley hits — James Bodily 4, Stanton Howell, Payton Howe, Braxton Foster, Alex Vaughan.
Owyhee hits — Jeron Morrison 2, Daxton Woodmancy 2, Fine, Dorr Packer, John Lejardi, Sigmund Goode, Xavier Delgadillo, Jaydon Wutherich.
I. Falls 11, Upper Valley 2
Coltin Lyda doubled twice as the Idaho Falls Tigers roared past the Upper Valley Bulldogs.
A complete battery was not available.
Idaho Falls 104 302 1—11 7 10
Upper Valley 000 020 0— 2 6 4
Idaho Falls hits — Coltin Lyda 2 (2 2B), Max Groberg 2, Beau Anderson, Brock Hanson (2B), Grayson Thomas.
Upper Valley hits — Traydon Kostial 3, Preston Stoddard, Kavner Eysser, Ethan Garner.