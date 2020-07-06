LEGION BASEBALL
OROFINO — Peyton Waters fired a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the first game and Hayden Thompson hit a solo homer in the second contest Sunday as the Moscow Blue Devils topped Orofino in a Legion baseball doubleheader.
The scores were 4-0 and 14-3.
Ryan Delusa pitched a perfect seventh inning in the opener, fanning all three batters. Jarod Grady drove in two runs.
Cody Isakson notched two RBI in the second game.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 100 012 0—4 3 1
Orofino 000 000 0—0 2 3
Peyton Waters, Ryan Delusa (7) and Anderson. Bodie Norman, Dom Williamson (6), Hershal Williamson (7) and K. Naranjo.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger (3B), Jarod Grady (HR), Mack Hagenbaugh.
Orofino hits — D. Williamson, Emmett Lilly.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 241 102 4—14 12 3
Orofino 100 101 0— 3 3 4
Hayden Thompson, Connor Akins (6) and Redinger. Devon Smith, K. Naranjo (5), Peyton Daily (6),Willis Williamson (7) and S. Naranjo.
Moscow hits — Redinger 2, Barrett Abendroth 2, Wes Carpenter (2B), Thompson (HR), Akins, Cody Isakson 2, Cam Vis, Delusa, Dalton Conway (2B).
Orofino hits — Daily 2, K. Naranjo (3B).
Jr. Devils 21-24, Prairie 7-4
POST FALLS — Cameron House drove in six runs in the second game and Tyler Howard tallied four RBI in the opener as the Moscow Junior Blue Devils swept the Prairie Cardinals.
The scores were 21-7 and 24-4, both in five innings.
House batted 4-for-5 in the second contest to finish 7-for-10 with nine RBI for the day. He also pitched 1.2 innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts in first-game relief.
Matt Fletcher drove in four runs in the nightcap while matching Garrett Farrell’s three hits.
Mike Kiblen and Farrell combined on a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and seven walks in that game.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 706 533—21 16 3
Prairie 151 00— 7 7 4
Howard, House (4) and Bales. French, Ludiker (1), Austin (3) and Guyer.
Moscow hits — Kiblen (3B), Bales 2 (2B), Howard 3 (3B), Fletcher 3, House 3, Driskill 3, Farrell.
Prairie hits — Burns, Babowicz 2 (2B), Wolfe (2B), Cripps (2B), Clarke (3B), Guyer.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 363 0(12)—24 15 1
Prairie 010 30— 4 5 2
Kiblen, Farrell (4) and Bales. Cooper, Wolfe (4), Burns (5) and Guyer.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2 (3B), Bales, Howard, Fletcher 2 (2B), House 4 (2B), Anderson, Driskill, Farrell 3 (2B).
Prairie hits — Austin, Cooper, Wolfe, Ludiker 2.