LEGION BASEBALL
MOSCOW — Ryan Delusa and Mack Hagenbaugh collected three hits apiece Saturday and Moscow put up eight runs in the second inning on its way to a 14-7 win against Sandpoint in a Legion baseball game.
Delusa drove in three runs for the Blue Devils (3-0), and Chad Redinger held the Lakers to three earned runs over 5ž innings.
Delusa and Hagenbaugh both doubled.
Sandpoint 100 033 0—7 5 6
Moscow 084 002 x—14 9 2
Ringer, Bockoch (2), Koch (3), Brackett (5), Roop (6) and Brackett, Belgarde (5). Redinger, Andrews (6) and Anderson.
Sandpoint hits — Bockoch 3 (3B), MacDonald, Roop.
Moscow hits — Redinger, Howard, Boyer, Delusa 3 (2B), Hagenbaugh 3 (2B).