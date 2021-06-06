LEGION BASEBALL

MOSCOW — Ryan Delusa and Mack Hagenbaugh collected three hits apiece Saturday and Moscow put up eight runs in the second inning on its way to a 14-7 win against Sandpoint in a Legion baseball game.

Delusa drove in three runs for the Blue Devils (3-0), and Chad Redinger held the Lakers to three earned runs over 5ž innings.

Delusa and Hagenbaugh both doubled.

Sandpoint 100 033 0—7 5 6

Moscow 084 002 x—14 9 2

Ringer, Bockoch (2), Koch (3), Brackett (5), Roop (6) and Brackett, Belgarde (5). Redinger, Andrews (6) and Anderson.

Sandpoint hits — Bockoch 3 (3B), MacDonald, Roop.

Moscow hits — Redinger, Howard, Boyer, Delusa 3 (2B), Hagenbaugh 3 (2B).

