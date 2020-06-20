LIBBY, Mont. — The Bitterroot Bucs rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie Friday, and the Moscow Blue Devils didn’t have enough offense to answer as they fell 8-6 in a round-robin game at the Big Bucks Tournament at Lee Gehring Memorial Field.
Moscow (1-1) had taken a 5-3 lead after three innings, but Bitterroot, based out of Florence, Mont., started to chip away.
The Bucs scored a run in the fourth and pushed across the tying run in the fifth before they took the lead in the sixth.
Andrew Scully gave Bitterroot the lead for good with an infield single with no outs against Moscow reliever Cody Isakson. Jake Scully then doubled home the second run of the inning. The Blue Devils looked to be out of trouble thanks to a strikeout and a runner picked off third base, but an error on an infielder grounder prolonged the damage and allowed a third run to score.
Moscow tried to rally in its half of the sixth. Isaac Staszkow led off with a walk, moved to third on Chad Redinger’s single, then scored on a ground out. But that’s all the Blue Devils could muster.
Cam Vis led Moscow with three hits and a run scored. Hayden Thompson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Redinger also had two hits, and a run scored.
Isakson took the loss, allowing three hits, a walk and three runs, two earned, in two-thirds of an inning in relief of starter Thompson.
The Blue Devils play twice in the tournament today, taking on the Mission Valley Mariners, who are based out of Polson, Mont., at 2 p.m. Pacific in a game that will not count toward the standings in the event. Then Moscow plays the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 17U team at 7 p.m.
Bitterroot 300 113—8 10 0
Moscow 014 001—6 11 3
Treven Mertins, Jake Scully (6) and Kellen Bradt; Hayden Thompson, Cody Isakson (5), Connor Akins (6) and CJ Anderson. W—Mertins. L—Isakson. S—J. Scully.
Bitterroot hits — Johnny Lineback 3, Jake Scully 3 (2B, HR), Andrew Scully 2, Colby Kohlman, Brendan Schneiter.
Moscow hits — Cam Vis 3, Hayden Thompson 2 (2B), Chad Redinger 2, Kyle Lynas (3B), Isaac Staszkow (2B), Connor Akins, Dalton Conway.