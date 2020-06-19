LIBBY, Mont. — Jared Grady’s three-run home run highlighted an eight-run fifth inning Thursday as the Moscow Blue Devils senior American Legion team opened the season with a 9-1 victory against the Libby (Mont.) Loggers in first game of the Big Bucks Tournament at Lee Gehring Memorial Field.
Chad Redinger, Billy Adams and Grady all had two hits each for the Blue Devils, who had their first four scheduled games of the season postponed because of inclement weather. Hayden Thompson also had a run-producing double in the decisive uprising. Moscow finished with 12 hits, including eight consecutive to start the fifth.
Redinger also had a double and two RBI, while Adams had a double and scored twice.
Peyton Waters threw a complete-game one-hitter to pick up the victory. He walked two and struck out 11. Tripp Zhang got the Loggers’ only hit, in the third inning.
The Blue Devils will play the Bitterroot Bucs, based out of Florence, Mont., in the second game of the round-robin portion of the tournament at 9:30 a.m. Pacific today.
Moscow 000 180—9 12 0
Libby 001 000—1 1 2
Peyton Waters and CJ Anderson; Quade Anderson, Jeff Offenbecher (5) and Trey Thompson. L—Quade Anderson.
Moscow hits — Jarod Grady 2 (HR), Chad Redinger 2 (2B), Billy Adams 2 (2B), Hayden Thompson (2B), Cody Isakson, Mack Hagenbaugh, Ryan Delusa, CJ Anderson, Peyton Waters.
Libby hit — Tripp Zhang.