LEGION BASEBALL
MOSCOW — Hayden Thompson supported his first-game pitching by batting 4-for-4 with three RBI as the Moscow Blue Devils swept the Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen on Sunday in what turned out to be their final two games of the Legion baseball season.
The scores were 6-1 and 15-5, the second game ending after five innings.
After the twinbill, Idaho Area A announced it had discontinued its season because of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thompson threw a five-hitter with four strikeouts and four walks in the opener, allowing a solo home run by opposing pitcher Cam Martindale.
In the second contest, Connor Akins drove in four runs for the Devils while Chad Redinger and Cody Isakson tallied three RBI apiece.
FIRST GAME
Coeur d'Alene 000 100 0—1 5 1
Moscow 200 022 x—6 10 0
Cam Martindale and Cal Carroll. Hayden Thompson and CJ Anderson.
Coeur d'Alene hits — Martindale 2 (HR), Cole Petit, Kolby Cleve 2.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 2, Thompson 4, Jarod Grady 2, Billy Adams (2B), Mack Hagenbaugh.
SECOND GAME
Coeur d'Alene 203 00—5 7 4
Moscow 803 4x—15 11 4
Carroll, Petit (2) and Petit, NA (2). Wes Carpenter and Anderson.
Coeur d'Alene hits — Cooper Larson 2 (2B), Martindale 3 (2B), Benson, Parker Rimpau.
Moscow hits — Redinger 2 (2B), Cody Isakson 2, Thompson 2 (2B), Connor Akins 2 (2B), Carpenter, Dalton Conway, Kyle Lynas.
Jr. Devils 9-18, S. Valley 5-11
MOSCOW — Tyler Howard ripped a two-run triple during Moscow's eight-run first inning as the Junior Blue Devils beat Silver Valley 18-11 to cap a Legion doubleheader sweep of Silver Valley.
The Devils won the opener 9-5.
Howard finished the nightcap with four RBI and Mike Kiblen hit a solo homer in the sixth and wound up with three RBI.
The second of four Moscow pitchers, Liev Comis, struck out three while allowing one hit and two walks in two innings.
In the first game, Levi Anderson drove in four runs despite no hits and pitched the first four unnings, fanning five. All four Moscow hits were doubles. Silver Valley committed five errors and issued six walks.
FIRST GAME
Silver Valley 001 301 0—5 7 5
Moscow 031 122 x—9 4 2
Brody Hoffman, Brayden Hoffman (6) and Luke Frolich. Levi Anderson, Jamie Green (5) and Jack Bales.
Silver Valley hits — Travis Lohr, Frolich 2, Travis Eixemberger, Ramsey Rainio 2 (2B), Ripley Luna.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2 (2-2B), Tyler Howard (2B), Matt Fletcher (2B).
SECOND GAME
Silver Valley 210 014 3—11 12 4
Moscow 812 304 x—18 14 2
Frolich, Bra. Hoffman (1), Bro. Hoffman (4), Luna (5), Logan Jerome (5) and Jerome, NA (5). Howard, Liev Comis (2), Garrett Farrell (4), Thomas Holt (6) and Tyson Izzo.
Silver Valley hits — Rainio 3, Reed Whatcott, Jerome 3 (2B), Parker Neff, Luna, Tony Stanziano, Bro. Hoffman, Eixemberger.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2 (2B, HR), Ethan McLaughlin, Howard 2 (3B), Cameron House 2, Farrell, Izzo 3, Jack Driskill 3.