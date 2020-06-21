LIBBY, Mont. — The Moscow Blue Devils senior American Legion baseball team absorbed a pair of losses Saturday in the Big Bucks Tournament by a combined three runs, falling 8-6 to the Mission Valley Mariners, out of Polson, Mont., before being edged 8-7 by the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen’s 17U team at Lee Gehring Memorial Field.
The defeats dropped Moscow to 1-3 on the season and in the tournament, but 1-2 in the round-robin portion of the event. The game against Mission Valley did not count toward the standings for the Blue Devils.
In the Blue Devils’ first game of the day, the Mariners took a 7-2 lead after scoring six times in the top of the third, then they had to hold off Moscow for the victory. The Blue Devils outhit Mission Valley 11-9.
Cam Vis led the way for Moscow with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Barrett Abendroth also had two hits, including a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Connor Akins finished with two hits and a run scored, and Billy Adams doubled.
Isaac Staszkow took the loss on the mound, allowing six hits, four walks and seven runs, six earned, in 2ž innings of work.
Against the Lumbermen, the Blue Devils trailed 3-0 and 4-3, but took a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the fifth. However, Coeur d’Alene tallied four runs on two hits, three walks, a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice. Moscow tried to rally, as Chad Redinger got aboard on a one-out fielding error. He then stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher, but Redinger was left there to end it.
Vis again doubled twice, adding two runs scored and three RBI to pace the Blue Devils, who outhit the Lumbermen 11-5. Adams and Jarod Grady each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Peyton Waters and Redinger also had two hits apiece.
Grady allowed two hits, three walks and four runs, three earned, in one inning of relief to take the loss.
Moscow will play in a morning game today against an opponent to be determined.
GAME 1
Mission Valley 016 100 0—8 9 2
Moscow 112 200 0—6 11 5
Alex Murquiz, Trevor Lake (4), Ethan McCauley (5) and Espn Fisher; Isaac Staszkow, Connor Akins (3) and Chad Redinger. W—Lake. L—Staszkow. S—McCauley.
Mission Valley hits — Dawson Dumont 2 (3B), Eric Dolence 2 (2B), Alex Muzquiz, Xavier Fisher, Ethan McCauley, Espn Fisher, Dylan Davis.
Moscow hits — Cam Vis 2 (2 2B), Barrett Abendroth 2 (2B), Connor Akins 2, Billy Adams (2B), Chad Redinger, Cody Isakson, Ryan Delusa, Isaac Staszkow.
GAME 2
Moscow 000 340—7 11 6
Coeur d’Alene 201 14x—8 5 3
Cam Vis, Jarod Grady (5) and CJ Anderson; Cam Martindale and Cal Carroll. L—Grady.
Moscow hits — Cam Vis 2 (2B), Chad Redinger 2 (2B), Billy Adams 2 (2B), Jarod Grady 2, Peyton Waters 2, Barrett Abendroth.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Arden Laponsey 2, Ryan Schneider (2B), Cooper Larson (2B), Zach Gara.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU assistant to go into K-State Hall
MANHATTAN, Kan. — One of the most prolific shooters in NCAA women’s basketball history will be enshrined by her alma mater this fall, as Laurie Koehn, current associate head coach for the Washington State women’s basketball team, will be inducted into the Kansas State University Athletics Hall of Fame, it was announced this week.
Koehn, a Newton, Kan., native, suited up for her home-state Wildcats from 2001-05. The sharpshooter still holds Big 12 Conference records for the most 3-point field goals made in a career (392) and career free-throw percentage (87.7). Koehn’s career 3-point total was an NCAA record for almost a decade, and still ranks No. 10 on the all-time list. Koehn also sits at No. 5 on Kansas State’s all-time scoring list with 1,733 career points.
“I am honored and quite frankly, shocked to be selected for the Kansas State Athletics Hall of Fame,” said Koehn, who will be inducted Sept. 4. “It is difficult to fully express my gratitude toward K-State Athletics, and more specifically the women’s basketball program, for giving me the opportunity to put on a Wildcat uniform for four years and learn to play and compete for something so much bigger than myself.”