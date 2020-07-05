American Legion
GRANGEVILLE — Three Moscow Blue Devils pitchers combined on a two-hitter, striking out 13 in a 10-2 Game 1 rout of American Legion foe Camas Prairie. Moscow tallied 11 runs in the first three innings of the second game to run away with a 16-5 win, sweeping the Independence Day doubleheader in Grangeville.
Starter Kyle Lynas punched out nine in 4ž no-hit innings, but walked seven. Jarod Grady and Ryan Delusa stamped it closed for Moscow without a lot of trouble.
Zephyrs starter Blake Schoo fanned seven, but Moscow had 10 hits in all. Chad Redinger, Barrett Abendroth, Lynas and Wes Carpenter plated two apiece, and three tallied doubles. The Blue Devils (11-3) scored four in the seventh inning.
Cody Isakson threw a complete game for Moscow in Game 2, tossing 82 pitches and allowing eight hits against two strikeouts and a walk. His offense gave him room to breathe, reaching 12 bases on balls and compiling nine hits.
Isakson drove in two on two knocks and walked four times; Billy Adams had four RBI on two hits — one a double — and Cam Vis scored four runners with a hit and two walks.
Gannon Garmin drove in two on a single and Dean Johnson had an RBI with a single and a double to power Camas Prairie (4-7).
Moscow is next scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. today in Orofino against the Merchants.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 200 220 4—10 10 1
Camas Prairie 100 000 1— 2 2 1
Kyle Lynas, Jarod Grady (5), Ryan Delusa (7) and Barrett Abendroth. Blake Schoo, Tom Reynolds (6), Gannon Garmin (7) and Tori Ebert.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger, Abendroth 2 (2B), Hayden Thompson (2B), Grady, Billy Adams 2, Lynas 2, Wes Carpenter (2B).
Camas Prairie hits — Reece Wimer, Garmin.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 353 32—16 9 2
Camas Prairie 103 10— 5 8 4
Isaac Staszkow and CJ Anderson. Garmin, Dane Lindsley (2), Ebert (4), Colton McElroy (4), James Aragon (5) and Dalton Ross.
Moscow hits — Abendroth, Cody Isakson 2, Cam Vis (2B), Adams 2 (2B), Delusa 2, Staszkow.
Camas Prairie hits — Schoo 2 (2B), Wimer, Garmin, Reynolds, Dean Johnson 2 (2B), Ross.
Lakers 11-5, Jr. Devils 10-9
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint’s Kody MacDonald singled to plate a run in the 10th inning, capping off an 11-10 barnburner win against the Moscow Blue Devils’ junior club, which shot back with a well-rounded effort in a 9-5 Game 2 win to split a doubleheader on Saturday.
Moscow (4-5) outhit the Lakers 27-19 on the day, but in the opener, couldn’t get Levi Anderson home from second in the top of the 10th, with the game tied 10-all. Four at-bats later, MacDonald looped one to center to bring in leadoff-hitter Zach Leverich, who’d been plunked.
The Devils pitched well in Game 1, but were bitten by six errors, accounting for seven unearned runs. Starter Jamie Green fanned four in 2ž innings, allowing five hits and two runs. Anderson punched out three against six hits in relief.
Moscow’s staff permitted only one earned run in Game 2 to counter four errors. At the plate, Cameron House had two doubles and drove in three — bringing his RBI total on the day to six. Mike Kiblen, Jack Bales, Tyler Howard and Liev Comis also recorded multiple hits.
The Blue Devils went up five runs with a six-spot sixth after entering the inning down 4-3. Seven Moscow players reached base in the inning.
In Game 1, five Moscow players had multi-hit games. Kiblen belted a double and a triple.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 004 004 110 0—10 13 6
Sandpoint 011 222 110 1—11 10 2
Jamie Green, Levi Anderson (3), Cameron House (6), Ethan McLaughlin (7), Garrett Farrell (9) and Jack Bales. Jack Ringer, Zach Leverich (4), Paden Lish (5), Jack Zimmerman (7) and Cole Sanroman.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen (2B-3B), Tyson Izzo, Tyler Howard 2, Matt Fletcher 2, House 2 (2B), Green, Farrell, Bales 2 (2B).
Sandpoint hits — Zimmerman 2, Kody MacDonald 3, Finn-Erik Mellander 2 (2B), Sanroman, Koby Barlow, Leverich (2B).
SECOND GAME
Moscow 102 006 0—9 14 4
Sandpoint 010 210 1—5 9 0
Fletcher, Liev Comis (4), Thomas Holt (6) and Bales, Izzo (6). Alex Leverich, Barlow (6) and Sanroman.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2, Bales 2, Howard (2B), Fletcher (2B), House 3 (2-2B), Holt, Jack Driskill, Comis 2.
Sandpoint hits — Zimmerman 2, Mellander, Lish, Barlow 2, Ringer, Jacob Hansen, Leverich.