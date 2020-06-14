Blue Devils DH postponed because of weather

The first sporting event on the Palouse in three months will have to wait another day. As has been the theme this year, weather had other plans.
The Moscow Blue Devils baseball opener was postponed because of rain Saturday at Bear Field. The Blue Devils, an Idaho Single-A American Legion team, were set to open the season with a doubleheader against the Orofino Merchants.
The doubleheader, originally set for 1 p.m., first was moved to an evening start, but Moscow coach Stan Mattoon pulled the plug after it still was raining at 2 p.m.
Mattoon said the team had added an extra layer of dirt to the field and covered up the mound and home plate in hopes of still having the games. Mattoon said the doubleheader will be rescheduled for a later date.
The next Blue Devils doubleheader is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday against the Camas Prairie Zephyrs at Bear Field.
That means Moscow’s junior Blue Devils team could be the first to play this season. The junior Blue Devils will open at noon today against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen at the Moscow Community Playfields, weather permitting.