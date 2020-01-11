CLARKIA, Idaho — The third annual Blizzard Bowl snowmobile and snow bike race is set for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Fossil Bowl motocross track.
The race, organized by EC Enterprises and Stix & Stones Off-Road, is the opening round of the North American Snow Bike Association Series. Eric Christiansen of EC Enterprises said the race last year was touted as the best in the country.
“We were very proud of that,” Christiansen said, noting the track is the only snowbike race to be held on a motocross circuit. “Snowbike racing is the fastest growing winter sport in the world right now.”
There will be a full snowbike class schedule for professional men, amateurs and youth, plus UTV (side-by-side vehicles) and ATV racing.
As of Tuesday, there were 13 to 15 inches of snow on the track.
Admission is $10, and children 6 and under will get in free.