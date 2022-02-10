BEIJING — University of Idaho graduate Andrew Blaser sits 21st after the first two heats in the skeleton at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in the Olympics.
Blaser, who graduated from the college of agriculture and life sciences in 2012, has a total time 2 minutes, 3.88 seconds and is 3.55 seconds behind Germany's Christopher Grotheer for the lead.
The Meridian, Idaho, native had a run of 1:01.80 in the first heat to sit in 20th. He then had a second run of 1:02.08.
Blaser will compete in the final two heats of qualifying at 8:20 p.m. Pacific on Friday.