SEATTLE — Alex DeBrincat wants to become a well-rounded player and not be classified as only a goal scorer.
That means handing out assists and maybe the occasional fight.
“A long way to go but trying to become a more complete player, not just a shooter. Just keep working on it,” DeBrincat said.
DeBrincat and Patrick Kane each had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive win.
DeBrincat assisted on Seth Jones’ goal in the first period, scored in the opening moments of the second and had the added stat of a fight with Seattle’s Yanni Gourde in the third. Chicago’s young star was upset after he felt Gourde took an unnecessary hit on Kane.
“He punched me in the head behind the net and then went after (Kane) and cross checked him,” DeBrincat said. “You go after our best player, we can’t let that happen. I don’t like to fight but I will when I need to.”
Jones extend his points streak to seven games with his second goal of the season and Jake McCabe added an empty-netter for the Blackhawks to seal the win. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots, including 16 in the second period.
While Chicago isn’t complaining about a four-game win streak the Blackhawks were frustrated at how many chances were allowed to Seattle after going up 2-0.
“You see a lot of times we’re just kind of throwing it away and whether it gets out (of the zone) or not it puts us in a tough position,” Kane said.
Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde scored in the third period for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer finished with 15 saves. The Kraken have lost five straight and seven of eight.
“The second and third we’re excellent and tremendous efforts on our part,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.
Chicago 1 1 2 — 4
Seattle 0 0 2 — 2
First Period: 1, Chicago, S.Jones 2 (DeBrincat, Kane), 15:03. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 9 (Dach), 2:01. Penalties: None.
Third Period: 3, Chicago, Kane 6 (Murphy, Kurashev), 5:36. 4, Seattle, McCann 6 (Geekie, Schwartz), 14:15 (pp). 5, Seattle, Gourde 4 (Dunn, Eberle), 18:11. 6, Chicago, McCabe 1, 19:34 (en). Penalties: Dunn, SEA (Roughing), 1:20; DeBrincat, CHI (Fighting), 2:49; Gourde, SEA (Fighting), 2:49; S.Jones, CHI (Roughing), 2:49; Dach, CHI (Slashing), 12:38.
Shots on Goal: Chicago 8-6-5—19. Seattle 3-16-14—33.
Power-play opportunities: Chicago 0 of 1; Seattle 1 of 2.
Goalies: Chicago, Fleury 4-7-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 4-8-1 (18-15).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:22.