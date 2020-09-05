POST FALLS — Payton Bigler recorded the top time for the Lewiston High boys and Maya Conklin was the swiftest Bengal among the girls Thursday in the Post Falls River Run at Kiwanis Park.
Alyssa Blum of Logos placed fourth in the freshman girls’ race and the Knights’ Clara Anderson was fifth among juniors and seniors.
Bigler placed fifth in the boys’ senior race while teammates Kobe Wessels and Elijah Sabo went 4-5 among juniors.
The races were split up by class to increase social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each race was 2 miles, and official results were made available Friday.
GIRLS
Freshmen and sophomores
Team scores — Post Falls 26, Coeur d’Alene 29.
Top area placers — 4, Alyssa Blum, Log, 13:14.2. 6, Sara Casebolt, Log, 14:00.7. 9, Maya Conklin, Lew, 14:15.4. 12, Dakota Braden, Lew, 15:03.8.
Juniors and seniors
Team scores — Post Falls 23, Lake City 40, Bonners Ferry 63.
Top area placers — 5, Clara Anderson, Log, 13:36.8. 15, Kayte Casebolt, Log, 15:12.9. 19, Kailey Carpenter, Lew, 15:54.2.
BOYS
Freshmen
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 34, Timberlake 44, Lewiston 45.
Top area placers — 4, James Stubbers, Lew, 12:11.5. 7, Kase Bell, Lew, 12:28.1. 8, Jordan Poulsen, Lew, 12:37.4. 19, Garrett Farrell, Log, 13:48.3.
Juniors
Team scores — Lewiston 28, Post Falls 47, Lake City 60, Kellogg 86.
Top area placers — 4, Kobe Wessels, Lew, 11:10.1. 5, Elijah Sabo, Lew, 11:15.5. 7, Nick Grimm, Lew, 11:41.9. 11, Theo Sentz, Log 11:59.5. 13, Nicholas Remacle, Lew, 12:01.6. 16, Wyatt Haynes, Log, 12:24.5.
Seniors
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 26, Post Falls 29.
Top area placers — 5, Payton Bigler, Lew, 10:53.2. 6, Jase Elmore, Log, 11:05.5. 7, Alex Blum, Log, 11:23.4. 17, Ronen Wyrick, Log, 13:13.1.
VOLLEYBALLPirates prevail twice
COTTONWOOD — Whitepine League Division I adversaries Prairie and Kamiah played both of their regular-season league contests against one another in a single night Thursday, with the Pirates taking both.
The first match was “intense the entire way through,” according to Prairie coach Julie Schumacher, as her team prevailed 29-27, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20. The Pirates asserted themselves in the second installment of the doubleheader to win in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.
Prairie improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
In the first match, Jade Prigge hit seven kills and Delanie Lockett distinguished herself for the Prairie defense. Madison Shears provided the Pirates with five kills, five assists and two blocks in their second victory of the evening.
JV — Prairie def. Kamiah
Nezperce tops Spartans
NEZPERCE — Hannah Duuck served 11-for-11 as Nezperce decisively swept Timberline in it Whitepine League Division II opener Thursday.
KC Wahl connected on 11 of 12 serves for the Indians (1-1, 1-0), and coach Kyle Stapleton said the entire team played well.
JV — Nezperce def. Timberline 2-1.