MOSCOW — Bears coach Phil Helbling hadn’t seen anything like it in his 10 years coaching at Moscow High School.
Moscow trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half before rallying back to take its first lead with 30 seconds remaining. The Bears marched 84 yards in just five plays and 1 minute, 38 seconds on the deciding drive, capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Leon Hutton to sophomore receiver Toby Frei on Friday at Bear Field.
Moscow 40, Clarkston 33.
“This team continues to show me more and more each and every day, each and every game,” Helbling said. “...Couldn’t be more proud of our kids, coaches, for battling, hanging in there, playing a tough football game and finding a way to win.”
This win was Moscow’s first against the Bantams in six years. And it couldn’t have come in more exciting fashion. The Moscow fans rushed the field to celebrate with the players and sing the Moscow fight song in a massive throng near midfield.
Hutton threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score. Three of his touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter, including two to Cody Isakson, who finished with nine catches for 124 yards.
Hutton spread the ball around as Cody Wilson tallied four catches for 63 yards, Frei had four for 62 and Dylan Decker nabbed five for 58 and two scores.
But early on, things weren’t looking quite so dandy for Hutton and the Bears. It was a Clarkston show, courtesy of a breakout performance by Christian Howell.
The junior took the opening kickoff 90 yards down the near sideline for a touchdown. Then Howell capped Clarkston’s first offensive drive with a 7-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Carter Steinwand. Steinwand rolled out far to his right and stayed patient until Howell got open in the back of the end zone.
But it wasn’t just offense and special teams — Howell made big plays in all three phases, snatching an interception late in the second quarter.
“Before the game I was talking to somebody and I just thought ‘I wonder who the breakout guy is going to be today,’” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Chris has never played varsity football before. These were his first snaps — he played a little special teams last year but that was kind of the first he had, and man he did awesome. He did some big things.”
The Bantams built a 21-7 lead by halftime and led by their largest margin, 27-7, early in the third quarter. It was looking like Clarkston might run away with it after a Dustin Beck interception of Hutton on Moscow’s second play of the half and a 47-yard touchdown pass from Steinwand to Robby Reagan two plays later.
But the Bears didn’t back down.
The teams scored twice each in the third quarter before Moscow slowly chipped away at Clarkston’s lead with Hutton’s three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. On defense, Moscow’s Micah Elliss flew around with countless tackles for loss and big plays all over the field.
With the game tied at 33 and the Bantams knocking on the door in the red zone, the Bears stopped them on the 15-yard line four plays in a row.
After the turnover on downs, Moscow had 2:08 left on the clock — plenty of time for Hutton and his collection of hungry receivers.
Strikes to Isakson for 9 and 43 yards got Moscow into Clarkston territory and a 20-yard reception by Wilson put the Bears in the red zone. Two plays later, Hutton connected with Frei over the middle and the speedy sophomore scampered into the end zone to the delight of the Moscow student section.
“It shows toughness and a level of passion and heart that you have to have playing this game,” Helbling said. “There were many times in this game that team could have sat there and folded, but they didn’t.”
Clarkston 14 7 12 0 — 33
Moscow 0 7 13 20—40
First Quarter
Clarkston — Christian Howell 90-yard kickoff return (Landon Taylor kick), 11:46.
Clarkston — Howell 7 pass from Carter Steinwand (Taylor kick), 5:44.
Second Quarter
Moscow — Dylan Decker 42 pass from Leon Hutton (Cody Isakson kick), 9:42.
Clarkston — Nate Somers 3 pass from Steinwand (Taylor kick), 4:59.
Third Quarter
Clarkston — Robby Reagan 47 pass from Steinwand (kick blocked), 10:19.
Moscow — Decker 8 pass from Hutton (Isakson kick), 8:24.
Moscow — Hutton 15 run (kick blocked), 2:26.
Clarkston — Tiger Carringer 5 run (kick failed), 0:29.
Fourth Quarter
Moscow — Isakson 21 pass from Hutton (Isakson kick), 9:43.
Moscow — Isakson 9 pass from Hutton (kick failed), 5:27.
Moscow — Toby Frei 12 pass from Hutton (Isakson kick), 0:30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clarkston: Carringer 12-43, Ikaika Millan 7-31, Braeden McCabe 1-(-3), Howell 1-(-3), Steinwand 2-(-5), team 2-(-8). Moscow: Isaiah Murphy 10-46, Hutton 6-24, Erik Blaker 1-18, Frei 3-(-1).
PASSING — Clarkston: Steinwand 12-28-1—173, Taylor 0-1-0—0. Moscow: Hutton: 24-33-2—316.
RECEIVING — Clarkston: Taylor 3-103, Reagan 1-47, Dustin Beck 2-15, Howell 4-4, Somers 2-4. Moscow: Isakson 9-124, Cody Wilson 4-63, Frei 4-62, Decker 5-58, Murphy 2-9.
