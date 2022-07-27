Big Ten leaves door open to more expansion

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during Big Ten Conference media days Tuesday in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s gone from 10 schools to 11, 12, 14 and soon 16 with the additions of UCLA and USC, all while somehow remaining the Big Ten.

One might call it the Bigger Ten, understanding it just might swell again at any given moment.

