FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill had his contract extended two years by the league’s presidents’ council, it was announced late Wednesday.
Wistrcill, who celebrates his two-year anniversary with the Big Sky this week, has led conference improvements in student-athlete advocacy, revenue generation, media exposure and brand development.
“Tom’s tenure as our conference’s leader has been marked with myriad milestones demonstrating a strategic focus on our most important priorities,” said Andy Feinstein, the president at Northern Colorado and current chair of the presidents’ council. “He has conscientiously developed sincere and meaningful relationships with all our constituents while faithfully performing his duties, and in doing so has elevated not only what we have achieved but also how we are perceived.”
Wistrcill spent three years with the Learfield sports marketing company before landing with the Big Sky. He served as athletic director at Akron from 2009-15, and made earlier stops at Minnesota, and as commissioner of the Northern Sun and Rocky Mountain conferences.
“It’s a tremendous privilege to promote the special student-athletes and coaches who represent our member institutions and to work daily with such an incredible group of athletic administrators — and especially so during such a trying year,” Wistrcill said. “While the trajectory of the Big Sky is brighter and bolder than ever and we are proud of the ground we have gained over the last two years, rest assured that our work to become the nation’s preeminent FCS conference has only just begun.”