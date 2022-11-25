Big first half leads No. 6 Gonzaga past Portland State

Portland State guard Jorell Saterfield (23) shoots as Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Malachi Smith led six players in double figures with a season-high 23 points and No. 6 Gonzaga used a big first half to beat Portland State 102-78 on Thursday in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

The Bulldogs (4-1) led by 27 in the first half, led 55-31 at halftime and withstood a sloppy second half.

