It was an opener of firsts.
When Idaho and Penn State lined up for their first meeting, it was the first time the Vandals had played in front of more than 100,000 spectators, and about a dozen Vandals were making their first starts for the program in front of that massive, exuberant Beaver Stadium crowd, which dwarfed the population of the town of Moscow.
Too bad the Vandals could hardly manage a first down.
And tough luck — a top-tier defense, a near-perfect first-year starting quarterback in Sean Clifford and the lot of Nittany Lions dominated so smoothly that even a handful of their inevitable redshirts logged their first-career touchdowns.
Idaho received a $1.45 million guaranteed-revenue-game payout in exchange for a 79-7 shellacking Saturday in State College, Pa., which marked PSU’s highest single-game point total since 1991.
“When they just lined up and played toe-to-toe with us, we didn’t do a good job, we got overmatched,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “We won’t see another defense like it, but we’ve got a long ways to go. We gotta get a lot better.
"We expected to play a lot better than we did."
The Vandals didn’t register a first down until about 22 minutes of game time had passed. They only collected five for the game, two of those coming against the Nittany Lions’ third-stringers in the fourth quarter.
Third downs were more telling — UI converted only 1 of 15 en route to a measly 145 yards, compared to PSU’s 673, many procured on short fields and by any offensive means.
"We put (the defense) in some tough situations," Petrino said.
The Lions' yardage total set the program's No. 3 mark.
It was easy, considering the Vandals’ trenches were bruised and beaten back in just about every short-lived series. The gaps were plugged and the quarterbacks hounded out of the chutes.
“I thought we played shutout football on defense, even though the scoreboard doesn’t necessarily show that,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
The Vandals netted just 4 yards rushing — Aundre Carter had 32 on 14 carries. Each play, their offense was suffocated. Penn State, which boasts perhaps the Big Ten’s best defensive box, racked up seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and didn’t once falter until the bottom of the depth chart entered.
UI rotated quarterbacks Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson by quarter, and neither could do much. Richardson went 5-of-9 for 50 yards, while Petrino was 11-for-17 for 91 yards, a touchdown and an interception because of a miscommunication. It almost went for 6.
"I think they both did a good job at times of making checks," Paul Petrino said. "I think they both struggled at times because of protection."
It wasn’t before seven consecutive three-and-outs between the two that Richardson found Jeff Cotton on a far-side hitch, which he took for a 38-yard gain after slipping a corner.
That was the Vandals’ longest play by a dozen yards, and one of only three 10-plus-yard pick-ups. Cotton had six catches for 83 yards, and really was the lone offensive bright spot.
But it already was a foregone conclusion at that point, thanks to an offensive onslaught from Clifford, star receiver KJ Hamler and half backs Journey Brown and Devyn Ford, who made it 34-0 late in the second with a breakaway 81-yard scoring scamper, one of countless explosive plays of its like — through the air and on the ground — that PSU made look effortless.
Hamler had 115 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. He was one of seven Penn State players to score, including deep-reserve backs Nick Eury and Noah Cain, both of whom shredded Idaho’s defense after halftime, when Franklin called off the dogs.
“I was really disappointed in those last couple drives with the defense, just letting ’em run it,” Petrino said. “They were just handing the ball off and we let ’em go right down the field and score.”
Penn State marched with ease after initial sloppiness — UI’s front seven weren’t overwhelmed in the first few drives, but wore down by the second quarter.
“Early in the first half, the defense did some good things. At times, you saw (linebacker) Tre (Walker) compete,” Petrino said. Walker led the team with eight tackles, two for loss. Buck Charles Akanno also tallied two TFL.
Clifford went 14-for-23 for 280 yards and two touchdowns in two quarters and a drive. Penn State’s backup, Will Levis, fared similarly well as the Lions coasted through a litany of missed UI tackles, coverage lapses and 10 Vandals penalties.
With the score 65-0 midway through the fourth, UI punter Cade Coffey finally capitalized with one of his many low line-drive punts, which was muffed then recovered by freshman corner David Eppinger.
Afterward, Mason Petrino hit running back Nick Romano on a floater for 24 yards before avoiding a shutout on a 1-yard play-action touchdown to fullback Logan Kendall — it was Kendall’s first career score.
“There were probably some guys who played hard, but as a whole group, we need to improve on all three phases of the game, that’s for sure,” Petrino said. “That’s unacceptable.
"That's tough on anyone's pride ... but character will show up."
NOTE — UI defensive end Kayode Rufai was tagged with a targeting penalty late in the fourth. He’ll miss the first half of the Vandals’ home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday against Division II Central Washington (PLUTO TV).
Walker on if he thinks guaranteed-revenue games are fair: “It's absolutely fair. I feel like playing games like this means that we find out what kind of a player we’re trying to be, which just helps to find out where you’re at as a team and how to get better.”
Stars of the game
Penn State reserve running back DEVYN FORD made the most of his carries. He ended with 107 yards and a touchdown, which came on a tackle-shedding 81-yard burst down the near sideline.
Nittany Lions quarterback SEAN CLIFFORD, in his first career start, shook off early jitters to go 14-of-23 for 280 yards and two scores in about two quarters of action. Clifford, who added 57 yards rushing, picked apart Idaho’s secondary with ease.
PSU defensive end and potential All-American YETUR GROSS-MATOS logged 2 1/2 of his team’s seven total sacks. Gross-Matos — and the entire Lions D-line — physically dominated the Vandals’ trenches.
Vandals receiver JEFF COTTON was UI’s lone offensive bright spot. He caught six for 83 yards, including a hitch reception that he took 38 yards after shaking a corner. It was by far UI’s biggest gain.
UI linebacker TRE WALKER registered a team-high eight tackles, two for loss, and several of them hard hits. Of all the Vandals’ defenders, he was around the ball the most.
Key plays
With just over five minutes remaining, Cade Coffey trots out for his 11th — and final — punt. He’s been lining them low thus far in hopes of causing a PSU error. This time, it works. Lions returner Mac Hippenhammer has trouble with the ball’s trajectory, and it slips his hands. Freshman UI corner David Eppinger then flies out of nowhere and covers it up to give the Vandals their best field position, and they eventually score, escaping a 79-0 shutout.
Up next
Idaho hopes to have a tune-up game of its own when it plays host to Division II Central Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Kibbie Dome.