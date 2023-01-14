Big 3 lift LCSC women past Oregon Tech

Lewis-Clark State junior guard Callie Stevens shoots as Oregon Tech's Melissa Lee defends during Friday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

The big three for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team outdueled the big two from Oregon Tech on Friday. It was what the Warriors needed to do to continue their stay atop the Cascade Conference standings near the halfway mark of the season.

Junior guard Callie Stevens continued to emerge from a recent slump with 20 points and six assists as No. 10 LCSC disposed of the Owls 79-64 before 626 at the P1FCU Activity Center.

