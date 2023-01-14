Big 3 lift LCSC women past Oregon Tech

The big three for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team outdueled the big two from Oregon Tech on Friday. It was what the Warriors needed to do to continue their stay atop the Cascade Conference standings near the halfway mark of the season.
Junior guard Callie Stevens continued to emerge from a recent slump with 20 points and six assists as No. 10 LCSC disposed of the Owls 79-64 before 626 at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“We got out to a great start behind Callie and Hannah (Broyles’) scoring,” coach Brian Orr said. “But OIT started fast as well. We did a pretty good job of attacking the basket and finding the open player. OIT did a decent job attacking our zone, especially in the first half, but we did a better job defending in the second.”
Junior gaurd Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, added 19 points and was 5-of-12 from 3-point range for LCSC (15-1, 10-0), which has won 15 consecutive games since a season-opening 81-73 loss Oct. 29 at home to Westmont (Calif.). Sophomore guard Ellie Sander continued her recent surge by chipping in 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Maddyson Tull had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon Tech (11-5, 7-3), which saw its six-game winning streak come to an end. The conference’s leading scorer, Olivia Sprague, was held almost five points below her average and she finished with 15 points and added five rebounds but also had five of the Owls’ 17 turnovers. Gabbie Gascon chipped in 10 points.
The Warriors, who entered the game with the second-best scoring defense in the Cascade at 56.6 points per outing, did what they do best, particularly in the second half.
LCSC holds a full one-game lead over No. 23 Southern Oregon (13-3, 9-1) heading into the team’s matchup at 4 p.m. today at the Activity Center.
Stevens got off to a particularly hot start, hitting three 3-pointers and doling out four assists in the first quarter as LCSC sprinted out to a 24-18 advantage.
It was 27-20 a little more than a minute into the second quarter when Oregon Tech went on a 9-0 spurt, spurred by a pair of Tull baskets and finished by a 3 from Melissa Lee, to take a 29-27 advantage with 6:21 to go.
It was the only time the Owls had the lead all night. Senior post Sara Muehlhausen’s layup two minutes later tied the game, her two free throws with 3:48 to go put LCSC back on top and after a layup by Kayley Elliott tied it at 31, Sander’s 3 put the Warriors in front 34-31.
That started a 13-4 run to end the half, culminated by 3s from Stevens and Broyles in the final 39 seconds, to send LCSC into the locker room up 44-35.
It quickly became a double-digit advantage early in the third quarter and the Warriors stretched the lead to 67-49 as freshman guard Sitara Byrd canned a shot from distance just before the buzzer.
LCSC’s defense harassed Oregon Tech throughout the period, and in the second half in general, as the Owls were just 9-for-27 (33.3%) shooting overall. Oregon Tech never got closer than the final margin.
The Warriors were 30-for-66 (45.5%) from the field, including 13-of-34 (38.2%) on 3s. They held advantages in points off turnovers (11-5), second-chance points (13-9) and bench points (18-7).