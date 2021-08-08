The two winners of the area Bowler of the Year award this year had plenty of reasons to be rusty at the start of the season — some of them unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Berreth was forced to give up bowling for a decade before his return in 2019.
And Janevea Santos gave birth to her second child just when the pandemic was gaining leverage in the U.S.
No matter. Both right-handers prospered on the lanes in 2020-21 as they claimed top individual honors in the coronavirus-disrupted Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association competition for league bowlers.
In the LCO scoring system, Berreth collected 495 points to outdo second-place Dustin Paris by 80 for the men’s award, while Santos dominated the women’s competition with 441 points.
Berreth, 61, took up the game as a child and competed for the University of Idaho bowling club in the late 1970s. But his ever-shifting job responsibilities in various Pacific Northwest locales prompted him to take two decade-long hiatuses from league competition.
After retiring to Lenore in 2018, he resumed bowling the next year and placed second to Keith Wilponen in the LCO that season.
Then he parlayed a late-season surge in 2020-21 to capture his first LCO title, averaging as high as 226 in his five leagues at Lancer Lanes and Orchard Lanes. Wilponen placed third.
Berreth’s off-and-on approach to bowling in recent decades has required him to make quick adjustments to the game’s distinct changes in equipment and lane conditions.
In particular, he needed to rachet up his ball velocity when he returned from a long layoff in the late 1980s and eventually began using the new high-tech balls of the time.
“Everybody said, ‘You need to get one of these reactive resin balls — you’ll raise your average 20 pins,’” he recalled. “I thought they were full of baloney. So I waited until the end of the year. They were right. My average went up 20 pins probably. So then it was a matter of getting used to how those balls hooked so much more than the old stuff did.”
Santos gave birth to her second daughter, Jessa, in March 2020, at a time when parenthood was being complicated endlessly by the pandemic. Not much later, bowling establishments began shutting down.
Nonetheless, Santos placed second in the LCO in 2020 and now is the champion for the second time, averaging 216 in leagues at Orchard Lanes. She had claimed her first title in 2016-17, as Janevea Woollett.
After not bowling for months, she admitted “it was a little difficult to get back into the swing of things. I kinda had to relearn a little bit.”
But she’s a fast learner. She didn’t take up bowling until, as a food-server at Orchard a few years ago, she was persuaded to give the game a try.
“I’d say she was a 150-average bowler when she first started,” said Mike Ralstin of Orchard Lanes, who coached Santos during that time. “Now, she’s around 215. She did that in probably a three-year period. She just worked really hard, practiced almost every day.”
The coronavirus affected the LCO season significantly, especially at Lancer on the Washington side of the border, dealing with stricter restrictions. In both states, bowling centers went into lockdown during peak stretches of the pandemic and, at other times, downsized to 50 percent use of their lanes.
Some bowlers, including the winner of the two previous LCO women’s titles, Catherine Rawsthorne, took the league season off entirely.
Bowlers at the other establishment involved in the LCO, Riverside Lanes in Orofino, saw their performances limited not only by the pandemic but by a change in ownership at the center. But a Riverside spokesman said he expects a return to normalcy in 2021-22.
Top men — 1. Mark Berreth 495 points. 2. Dustin Paris 415. 3. Keith Wilponen 355. 4. Nick Harris 320. 5. Robby Lashly 324. 6. David Dufvenberg 314. 7. Ryan Knieriem 302. 8. Shane Post 276. 9. Jim Lashly 253. 10. Rodney Bonner 249.
Top women — 1. Janevea Santos 441 points. 2. Pam Rinard 240. 3. Cherie McCall 192. 4. Debbie Harris 191. 5. Cheyanne Myers 175. 6. Linda Simpson 155. 7. Missy Knieriem 112. 8. Kaitlyn Blamires 100. 9. Alisha Weaver 98. 10. April Fielding 87.