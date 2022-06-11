Mark Berreth didn’t want a bowling ball that, as he said, “snapped like a hockey stick” as it approached the pins. He wanted a “nice gentle arc the whole way, and easy to control.”
He found such a ball, twice, and ran away with the men’s 2021-22 bowler of the year award for the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association. It was a repeat title for the 62-year-old from Lenore.
Clarkston’s Pam Rinard also gave much of the credit to her bowling ball as she claimed the women’s crown for the first time. She and Berreth are right-handers.
Berreth opened the season with a new Storm Incite ball, with which he fired an 801 series and a 300 game within the first month.
After he’d slipped into a midseason slump, a bowling friend, Rodney Bonner, bought Berreth a Storm Nova, which took his game to a new level.
In a Thursday senior league at Orchard Lanes in Lewiston early this calendar year, he rolled a personal-record 26 consecutive strikes in stacking a 279, a 300 and a 258 for a colossal 837 series, an LCO high for the season.
Naturally, he reimbursed Bonner for the ball.
“That was another ball that matched up real well with my style,” Berreth said. “It hooks, but it’s not a really heavy hook. It’s a lot easier to control.”
He wound up with with 941 points in the LCO scoring system, outdoing Keith Wilponen with 809 and Tony Barden with 755.
Bowling in seven leagues the second half of the season, including two at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston and one at Riverside Lanes in Orofino, Berreth finished the season with five 300s, two 800s and a high average of 228.
“Just about every break I needed went my way,” he said. “If I needed a pin to fall down, it fell down for me. It was just kinda crazy.”
Rinard, who’s been bowling for 36 years, broke through for her first title despite missing the final few weeks with a sore shoulder. Accuracy has always been a strength for her, and she got a boost in power from two Storm balls — a Timeless and a Hy-Road.
“Anymore, the equipment you have does the work for you,” she said of technological changes in bowling balls.
Her injury might have prompted a beneficial shift to a slower delivery this year, but she also said “the better bowlers (in the LCO) didn’t bowl as much as they usually do.”
Rinard took the title with 298 points to beat Cheyanne Myers with 244 and defending champion Janevea Santos with 200. Bowling in four leagues, all at Lancer, Rinard posted highs of a 267 game, a 667 series and a 195 average.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
LCO Top 10 standings
Men
1. Mark Berreth 941 points; 2. Keith Wilponen 809; 3. Tony Barden 755; 4. Kelly Crabb 594; 5. Nick Harris 526; 6. Logan Tritz 480; 7. Nate Schmid 423; 8. Dustin Paris 404; 9. Marvin Mendenhall 397; T10. Dan Lovejoy 391; T10. Mike Berghammer 391.
Women
1. Pam Rinard 298 points; 2. Cheyanne Myers 244; 3. Janevea Santos 200; 4. Lisa Ristau 184; 5. Barb Wendt 141; 6. Ann Munstermann 140; 7. Rayanna Buttenhoff 118; 8. Debbie Harris 112; 9. Linda Simpson 108; 10. Katie Rose 99.