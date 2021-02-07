SEATTLE — Senior forward Elyse Bennett had a goal and an assist as the Washington State women's soccer team opened the season Sunday with a 2-1 nonconference victory against the Seattle Redhawks at Championship Field.
But coach Todd Shulenberger wasn't happy with the way his team performed.
"I'm excited we got the win, but disappointed with the performance," Shulenberger said. "This is no disrespect to Seattle because they had three (exhibition) games under their belt, but they knocked us (around) throughout. In my eyes, they were the better team. But we got the win on the road, which was gutsy."
Freshman forward Alyssa Gray had the other goal for the Cougars, who are the 19th-ranked team in the TopDrawerSoccer.com Division I top 25 poll and who were playing for the first time in 429 days. The previous time WSU was on the pitch was Dec. 6, 2019, when it took a 1-0 lead before eventually falling to second-ranked North Carolina 2-1 in a College Cup semifinal-round game in San Jose, Calif. That ended the Cougars' magic run through the NCAA tournament, one in which they won a pair of games 1-0, including in overtime against South Carolina to advance to the national semifinal round against the Tar Heels.
Leahi Manthei scored the lone goal for the Redhawks, which lost to the Cougars in the first game of the season for the third consecutive time.
WSU now is 10-0-1 in season-opening games that are on the road and now have won five consecutive games overall against Seattle.
Bennett had a hand in the first goal, as she headed a ball out of trouble to freshman Margie Detrizio. Detrizio then flicked the ball into the box off her head, setting up Gray for a 1-on-1 chance with Redhawks goaltender Madison Waguespak. Gray was able to beat Waguespak to the ball, and she tapped it home just before having her legs taken out from her.
"(Gray) has been great in practice and you could see today that she was one of our better players on the front line," Shulenberger said. "For a young kid to get a goal in her hometown, that was great, showing great composure on the goal she scored."
The 1-0 lead stood through halftime. Less than a minute into the second half, Natalie Dixon throw-in went to Hallie Bergford, and she touched the ball forward to Sydney Carr. Carr followed with a cross to Manthei, who found space and hit a shot that got past the fingers of WSU senior goalie Marissa Zucchetto for the equalizer.
Bennett then got her fifth career game-winning goal when she outmuscled a defender to a contested pass, then booted one into the left side of the net.
"That's what Elyse does," Shulenberger said. "She guts games out for us, she's a winner and she knows what it takes. For Elyse to come across with that with her left foot showed a lot of heart, character and great composure in front of the goal."
The Cougars next play at 7 p.m. Friday against Eastern Washington in their home opener.
Washington State 1 1—2
Seattle 0 1—1
WSU — Alyssa Gray (Elyse Bennett, Margie Detrizio), 17:10.
SU — Leahi Manthei (Sydney Carr, Hallie Bergford), 45:34.
WSU — Bennett, 60:32.
Shots — Washington Sate 6, Seattle 9.
Saves — Washington State: Marissa Zucchetto 3; Seattle: Madison Waguespack 0.