PULLMAN — Washington State senior forward Elyse Bennett scored twice in the first 12:30 of action Sunday as the Cougars rolled past Utah 2-0 in a nonconference match at the WSU practice bubble.
Freshman forward Margie Detrizio and sophomore forward MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson assisted on the goals for Washington State (4-0-1), which got back in the win column after Utah (1-2-2) had stunned the locals Friday with a 0-0 tie.
"I told the group that we were going to find out a lot about ourselves today," WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. "How our response was going to be after a tie. As far as I'm concerned, a tie is a loss in my book, and we bounced back. That's what we do. We don't want to continue to have to do that, so it means a lot."
For Bennett, it was her first mutl-goal game of her career and the first for the Cougars since former standout Morgan Weaver had a pair of goals in a victory against West Virginia in the third round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. It also was the second game-winning goal of the season for the De Pere, Wis., native, and the sixth of her career.
"Elyse would be the first one to tell you that she had two or three opportunities out there that she left," Shulenberger said. "I could have bet my paycheck today that Elyse was going to come out and make this happen because that's how competitive that kid is."
Utah outshot Washington State 11-9 but couldn't find the back of the net.
That was unlike Bennett, who clearly has a nose for making the big play. Only 89 seconds into the match, Detrizio sent a pass around the Utes defense just outside the box for Bennett, who took a touch and smacked a left-footed ball inside the upper corner.
Senior midfielder Makamae Gomera-Stevens got a run going as she sent a long pass up the left side to Bennett. She cut back to the middle and played a give-and-go with Frimpong-Ellertson. Bennett, who totalled three shots in the game and 11 between the two weekend matches, finished the surge with a shot inside the near post.
Utah's Taliana Kaufusi got close to breaking the shutout, as her header midway through the second half struck the post and after getting her own rebound, she hit the crossbar and it trickled over the goal.
WSU senior goalie Marissa Zucchetto was the recipient of the good fortune, and she also had good hands as she posted three saves for her third consecutive shutout. She has not allowed a goal in the previous 376 minutes, 31 seconds of action.
"We were under some duress at times, but our defense, and new players in new roles, did their job," Shulenberger said.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Arizona State.
Utah 0 0—0
Washington State 2 0—2
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Margie Detrizio), 2nd.
WSU — Bennett (MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson), 13th.
Shots — Utah 11, Washington State 9.
Saves — Utah (SJ Edwards 2), Washington State (Marissa Zucchetto 3).