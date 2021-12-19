PULLMAN — For the third time in three seasons, a Washington State women’s soccer player was selected in the top 10 of the National Women’s Soccer League draft.
Former Coug standout Elyse Bennett was the No. 7 overall pick Saturday, as she went to the Kansas City Current.
Also, midfielder Sydney Pulver was taken with the 25th selection by the San Diego Wave.
It marked the third consecutive season at least two Washington State players were selected in the draft. A year ago, Trinity Rodman, Brianna Alger and Makamae Gomera-Stevens were taken. In 2020, Morgan Weaver and Averie Collins were selected. Also, goalkeeper Ella Dederick was signed to a free-agent deal by the OL Reign before this past season.
Bennett and Pulver helped the Cougars to a 14-3-4 overall record and a 7-1-3 mark in the Pac-12. Washington State earned its ninth NCAA tournament appearance in the past 11 seasons, and the two were part of a senior class that became the first in school history to advance past the first round of the national tourney all four years.
Bennett became the third player in the program’s history to be named an All-American by United Soccer Coaches. She had a career-best 10 goals to go with four assists. Bennett had two game-winners this season. She finished her career with 26 goals to rank sixth all-time and added 12 assists. Bennett is one of just two WSU players to appear in 90 or more games.
Pulver was an all-region selection, helping the Cougars to 13 shutouts while adding six goals and five assists. Four of her goals came via penalty kicks. She has played the most games of any WSU player with 98, and also started the most games with 91.