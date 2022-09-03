Welcome back to Bengal Field, Lewiston.
The Bengals played an old-school ground-and-pound brand of football Friday to beat Capital 52-21 in a nonleague home game.
Here are three observations from the win:
Ground and pound
When coach Matt Pancheri took charge of Lewiston’s football program six years ago, his philosophy on offense was simple: be physical.
The Bengals (1-1) did that in this one to the tune of 445 rushing yards.
“We really prepared to be physical this week,” Pancheri said. “I’m proud of how our kids came out today and went after them.”
Lewiston accomplished that thanks to Jackson Lathen and Ethan Shaw. Shaw ran for 134 yards, and Lathen had 103 on just eight carries.
“(Ethan) is a freak of a human being,” Pancheri said. “He’s super strong and he’s super physical. It’s fun to see him play like that when he gets going.”
Tight end James White also spent time in the backfield, finishing with five carries for 76 yards, including two touchdown runs.
Quarterback Drew Hottinger was no slouch either, tallying 104 yards on seven carries.
It is the first time Lewiston has had three 100-yard rushers in a game. The last time two players ran for 100 or more was in 1996, when Brad Rice and Laki Ah’hi did it against Clarkston.
Hottinger finished 4-for-9 passing for 110 yards.
“You saw flashes of how sharp he can be,” Pancheri said. “He’s a special athlete. When he starts being more decisive with the ball, he’s going to be very special.”
Stopping the run
As good as Lewiston’s run game was, its defense was better at stopping it.
The Eagles (0-3) used six ball carriers, finishing with 48 yards on 15 carries.
“We knew from watching film there was going to be a lot of reach blocks,” Lewiston defensive tackle Robert Storm said. “We were practicing for it all week and it went exactly according to plan.”
The defensive line has the most experience for the Bengals, and they knew how to motivate each other to stop Capital’s run game.
“Everyone of those kids are a pretty special player, and to top that off, they’re a really special group together,” Pancheri said. “They root each other on and it’s a big part of our defense.”
The Eagles’ offensive line tried everything they could to open up lanes, so much so that Storm had a tear across his jersey thanks to a Capital offensive lineman.
“I’m a pretty big and physical dude,” Storm said. “They had to find a leg up some how so they had to hold me.”
If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen
Lewiston’s offense is hard to slow down because of its hurry-up style. But when you add the heat, it makes it that much harder for the opposition to defend.
It was 95 degrees at kickoff and cooled down to about 75 by the end of the game.
The Bengals’ get-up-and-go style had the Eagles defense gassed.
The longest Lewiston drive was an eight-play, 75-yard march in the second quarter that resulted in a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Shaw.
Capital 7 7 7 0 — 21
Lewiston 20 12 13 7 — 52
First Quarter
Lewiston — James White 33 run (kick failed).
Lewiston — Jackson Lathen 8 run (Hottinger run).
Capital — Brody Call 90 kick return (Jaxon Berg kick).
Lewiston — Lathen 63 pass from Hottinger (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Capital — Ibrahim Talasco 9 pass from Joren Peterson (Berg kick).
Lewiston — Shaw 12 run (run failed).
Lewiston — Shaw 60 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Lewiston — White 34 run (pass failed).
Capital — Marcellus Clay 11 pass from Peterson (Berg kick).
Lewiston — Shaw 2 run (Lathen kick).
Fourth Quarter
Lewiston — Shaw 1 run (Lathen kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Capital: Peters 3-31, Beckham 4-15, Soriano 4-11, Huerta 2-1, Tone 1-0, Talasco 1--1. Lewiston: Shaw 11-134, Hottinger 7-104, Lathen 8-102, White 5-76, Gomez 3-21, Jelinek 1-8.
PASSING — Capital: Peterson 12-19-2—158. Lewiston: Hottinger 4-9-2—110.
RECEIVING — Capital: Edmunds 3-33, Bohner 3-21, Call 2-50, Clay 2-26, Larson 1-19, Talasco 1-9. Lewiston: Rice 4-47, Hottinger 1-63.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.