For three quarters, it was an out-and-out defensive gem for the hosts.
Although Lewiston High School’s boys’ basketball team began to tire late, its Inland Empire League foes from Coeur d’Alene couldn’t muster the scoring to dig out of the hole the Bengals planted them in.
Lewiston held a double-digit lead for 18 minutes Tuesday in the Orchards, then snapped a funk to weather a Viking storm and stay up by at least eight points, remaining unbeaten with a convincing 52-43 win.
“Holding them to one shot, and it was really team defense, and five guys attacking the glass really, really hard,” said Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich, whose Bengals limited Coeur d’Alene to 22 points before the Vikings’ 21-point fourth-quarter output.
“I think we got them out of what they wanted to do. They ran some stuff and got it, which teams are gonna do, but I was more than happy with our defensive effort.”
Lewiston (4-0, 2-0) held Coeur d’Alene (2-1, 1-1) to 7-for-34 from the floor before the visitors’ 7-for-13 final period. The Vikings were 1-for-11 from 3-point range.
The Bengals collected 20 turnovers and outhustled the Vikings for 24 minutes. Their paint game was a stout challenge when Coeur d’Alene managed to get there.
LHS parlayed takeaways into coast-to-coast scores in the second, and had its defenders swatting away Coeur d’Alene attempts underneath once every couple minutes or so.
“I’d rather have us moving our feet defensively instead of getting some guys in foul trouble ... but it’s great to have the length to make up for it,” Ulrich said. “Somebody gets beat, they get a block. They’ve got fast hands and it worked out tonight.”
A two-point margin and an equal share of momentum quickly disappeared in the quarter, when Aiden Hottinger knocked one in from distance to cap a 13-1 spurt spanning about three minutes.
Shooting-wise, the Bengals weren’t incredibly efficient, but found scoring windows through full-court pressure well enough and got the balance necessary to go up as many as 17 late in the second.
“I think we have about six or seven guys that are capable of putting double figures up,” Ulrich said. “Would it be great if they do the same game? Absolutely. Is it realistic? Who knows? It’s kinda up to them and how they share the ball, and how they play together.”
Balanced forward Joel Mullikin logged 12 points, canning two 3-pointers — one to quell Coeur d’Alene’s surge. Fundamentally sound 6-foot-6 forward George Forsmann and fast-improving guard Braydon Forsman added 10 apiece, and all three had strong blocks. Guard Jace McKarcher nabbed seven rebounds and had four assists to go with his seven points, and three Bengals finished with two steals apiece. All eight who played scored for LHS.
“Everyone’s a threat, and when you have people coming off the bench who are also threats — and anyone can score in double digits on any given night — that’s the beauty of it,” Forsmann said. “Never-ending lineup, it feels like this year.
“It wasn’t our best performance, and I think we’re only going to continue to get better on the offensive side.”
Coeur d’Alene got a 16-point, 11-rebound effort from 6-5 center Cameren Cope. Owen Smith was one of only two other Vikings to add six or more points. He sparked a 7-0 rally to open the fourth with a corner 3, adding a fancy scoop.
Forsman and Mullikin answered with 3s, and the Bengals kicked back into gear.
“You got some tired legs, but the overall effort didn’t stop, and that was the best thing,” Ulrich said. “We don’t want to take our foot off the gas. I think these are great teachable moments, and the kids know we gotta get better at some little things.
“We didn’t play absolutely great, no, but we played well enough to win and the defensive effort I thought won the game for us.”
COEUR D’ALENE (2-1, 1-1)
Brayden Bengtson 0 2-2 2, Chandler King 3 0-0 6, Jack Prka 1 0-0 2 , Cooper Larson 0 1-5 1, Devyn Ivankovich 0 0-0 0, Samuel Entzi 1 0-0 2, Cameren Cope 7 2-3 16, Owen Smith 2 1-2 6, Alex Reyes 0 4-6 4, Luke McLaughlin 0 4-6 4. Totals 14 14-24 43.
LEWISTON (4-0, 2-0)
Chanse Eke 0 3-5 3, Jace McKarcher 2 2-2 7, Joel Mullikin 5 0-2 12, Aiden Hottinger 2 0-0 6, Braydon Forsman 3 3-4 10, James White 1 0-1 2, Shadryn Goeckner 1 0-0 2, George Forsmann 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 8-14 52.
Coeur d’Alene 7 9 6 21—43
Lewiston 11 18 10 13—52
3-point goals — Smith, Mullikin 2, Hottinger 2, McKarcher, Forsman.
GIRLSCoeur d’Alene 63, Lewiston 34
Coeur d’Alene piled up 18 consecutive points in the first quarter, holding Lewiston scoreless during a five-minute stretch en route to an Inland Empire League blowout.
“They were everywhere, all five spots were flying around,” Bengals coach Karlee Wilson said. “Kudos to them. They’re well-trained. ... They were overwhelming on defense.”
Skylar Burke poured in 12 of her 26 points in the opening period as the Bengals (2-4, 1-4) toiled to progress the ball past halfcourt in the face of an unbreakable press from the veteran, springy and still-unbeaten Vikings (5-0, 4-0) — state tournament qualifiers last year and this season’s favorites in the IEL.
Burke, a junior forward, added seven steals.
“Our philosophy: It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We’re going to face-guard from tip off to the final buzzer,” Vikings coach Nicole Symons said. “That’s what we built our culture on. I just feel like our defense is our first offense.”
Lewiston was forced into 11 of its 45 total turnovers in the first. The hosts were limited to 12 first-half points and trailed by 20 after 13 minutes of game time.
“We just have to value the ball,” Wilson said. “It’s a trend right now. ... Everyone’s gotta take care of the ball and make better decisions. That’s how we’re going to stay in games.”
The Vikings, capitalizing on fast breaks, had 24 more shot attempts than Lewiston, and made 44.2 percent from the field compared to the Bengals’ 32.4 percent.
LHS was paced by post Taryn Barney, who tallied 11 points.
COEUR D’ALENE (5-0, 4-0)
Nakisha Matheson 0 1-2 1, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 4 1-2 9, Emma Whiteman 3 0-0 7, Madison Symons 4 0-2 8, Jayda Johnson 1 0-0 3, Tori Younker 4 0-0 8, Jaden Chavez 0 0-0 0, Haiden Froehlich 0 1-2 1, Lily Phenicie 0 0-0 0, Skylar Burke 11 3-3 26. Totals 27 6-11 63.
LEWISTON (2-4, 1-4)
Emily Collins 2 2-3 6, Ahnika U’Ren 1 0-0 2, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Emma Hill 1 0-0 2, Eliza Bursch 0 0-0 0, Taryn Barney 3 5-6 11, Jenika Ortiz 1 1-1 3, Sydney McRoberts 2 1-1 5, Karli Taylor 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 10-13 34.
Coeur d’Alene 18 11 19 15—63
Lewiston 4 8 10 12—34
3-point goals — Whiteman, Johnson, Burke.
JV — Lewiston def. Coeur d’Alene.
