A year ago, the Lewiston Invitational track and field meet was one of the few athletic events in the area that proceeded as scheduled in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
But a few days later, it became obvious that track, like other sports, would be shut down and athletes would need to train on their own.
It looks like many of them did.
Madigan Kelly and Emily Collins each won two individual events Saturday as the Lewiston High School girls took eight of 18 events and claimed the team title in the Bengals’ season-opening invitational at Vollmer Bowl.
“Going into this meet, I feel like we all set major goals for ourselves,” Kelly said. “And we kind of went into it knowing that not everything is guaranteed all the time now. So we tried to run our best, and we did that.”
Kelly won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Collins sprinted to victory at 200 and 400 and Jennah Carpenter ruled the high jump as the Bengals collected 153.83 points to beat second-place Coeur d’Alene by 20 in the nine-team meet. Sandpoint won the boys’ competition.
Naturally, the 2020 shutdown was disappointing for last year’s seniors. But it also was felt keenly by then-juniors like Kelly and Carpenter.
“Going into last year, we kind of knew we wouldn’t have much of a season,” Kelly said. “We were all pretty bummed, especially as juniors — that’s the season when you’re supposed to flourish.”
Lewiston coach Keith Stuffle said many of his athletes kept training through the lockdown.
“The older kids parlayed it into their college careers,” he said. “The young kids were just invested. They had to train on their own, a lot of self-responsibility. The kids that felt they missed out on something, they took it to the gym, they went out there and trained, and you’re seeing those results today. I thought some of those kids came back more on fire than they would have been.”
That appeared to be true of Kamiah senior Jace Sams, who shattered his personal record by a full second in winning the boys’ 400 in 52.42 seconds.
“After school shut down last year, we didn’t know if there was going to be a season, so I kept doing workouts in my driveway and stuff,” Sams said.
Heading into this meet, “I didn’t know what to expect because we didn’t have a season last year and I didn’t know what my competition was going to look like. And there was a kid seeded higher than me. I just gave it everything I had. The last 100, I was waiting for people to come up beside me — I was checking my peripheral. And they never did.”
Sydnie Zywina marked 34 feet, 4 inches to win the girls’ triple jump, edging teammate Ruby Kessinger by four inches, and Orofino’s Dan Fowler tied his PR to win the boys’ pole vault at 13 feet.
It also was a good day for Thor Kessinger — the two of them. The two cousins have the same name, and they each PR’d as Lewiston’s version threw the discus 134-5 to beat Orofino’s version by less than two feet.
GIRLS
Team scores — Lewiston 153.83, Coeur d’Alene 138.83, Sandpoint 102.50, Orofino 73, Lakeland 55, Timberlake 50, Kamiah 27, Coeur d’Alene Charter 38, Priest River 15.
100 — 1, Emily Dodd, CdA, 13.43; 2, Niki Hare, CdA, 13.51; 3, Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.80.
200 — 1, Emily Collins, Lew, 27.69; 2, Niki Hare, CdA, 27.86; 3, Trinity Trembley, Lew, 28.51.
400 — 1, Emily Collins, Lew, 1:01.78; 2, Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 1:02.95; 3, Addisen Kiefer, Lak, 1:03.22.
800 — 1, Lauren Forster, CdA, 2:32.45; 2. Anne Marie Dance, CdA, 2:32.74; 3, Olivia Bren, Lew, 2:33.27.
1,600 — 1, Elliana Rietze, CdA, 5:37.21; 2, Lauren Forster, CdA, 5:38.27; 3, Anne Marie Dance, CdA, 5:42.74.
3,200 — 1, Mackenzie Suhy-Gregoire, San, 12:10.87; 2, Megan Oulman, San, 12:11.37; 3, Ara Clark, San, 12:14.76.
100 hurdles — 1, Madigan Kelly, Lew, 16.47; 2, Taylor Petz, San, 17.40; 3, Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.42.
300 hurdles — 1, Madigan Kelly, Lew, 48.76; 2, Kiley Cutler, CdA, 48.99; 3, Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 49.89.
400 relay — 1, Lewiston 52.10; 2, Coeur d’Alene Charter 52.33; 3, Orofino 53.41.
800 relay — 1, Lewiston 1:54.69; 2, Lakeland 1:55.81; 3, Timberlake 1:57.19.
Distance medley — 1, Sandpoint (Clark, Davidson, Suhy-Gregoire, Oulman) 13:36.02. 2, Kamiah 16:34.27.
1,600 relay — 1, Lewiston (U’Ren, Wessels, Stuffle, Collins) 4:25.44; 2, Coeur d’Alene 4:31.76; 3, Lakeland 4:41.29.
High jump — 1, Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 5-2; 2, Erika Swobodo, PR, 4-4; 3, McKennah Kronenberg, Tmlk, 14-4.
Pole vault — 1, Taylor Petz, San, 10-9; 2, Samantha Daniels, Lak, 8-0; T3, Quinn Hooper, San, 7-6; T3, Ema Thompson, CdA, 7-6.
Long jump — 1, Emily Dodd, CdA, 16-4; 2, Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 15-3; 3, Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1, Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 34-4; 2, Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 34-0½; 3, Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 33-5.
Shot put — 1, Blayre Jeffs, Tmlk, 37-5; 2, Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 35-4; 3, Lily Phenice, CdA, 34-4.
Discus — 1, Blayre Jeffs, Tmlk, 128-0; 2, Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 113-5; 3, Lily Phenicie, CdA, 111-7.
BOYS
Team scores — Sandpoint 123, Coeur d’Alene 121, Lewiston 104, Lakeland 101, Timberlake 83, Orofino 49, Kamiah 39, Coeur d’Alene Charter 38, Priest River 15.
100 — 1, Grady Woodworth, Tmlk, 11.71; 2, Braden Kappen, San, 11.71; 3, Isaiah Griffin, CdA, 11.75.
200 — 1, Braden Kappen, San, 23.81; 2, Grady Woodworth, Tmlk, 24.06; 3, Jordan Gallegos, CdA, 24.36.
400 — 1, Jace Sams, Kam, 52.42; 2, Cory Godwin, Oro, 52.49; 3, Devin Zagelow, Lew, 54.56.
800 — 1, Braden Dance, CdA, 2:01.19; 2, Jett Lucas, Sam, 2:04.32; 3, Payton Bigler, Lew, 2:04.46.
1,600 — 1, Braden Dance, CdA, 4:29.47; 2, Logan Davis, CdA, 4:37.81; 3, Laureld Bigler, Lew, 4:41.32.
3,200 — 1, Nikolai Braedt, San, 9:54.68; 2, Ethan Garner, CdA, 10:19.37; 3, Keegan Nelson, San, 10:39.39.
100 hurdles — 1, Rusty Lee, San, 15.90; 2, Brady Cox, Kam, 17.35; 3, Caius Tebbe, Lak, 17.66.
300 hurdles — 1, Brady Cox, Kam, 45.06; 2, Caius Tebbe, Lak, 45.82; 3, Wyatt MacArthur, Tmlk, 45.94.
400 relay — 1, Sandpoint (Strock, Kappen, Ennis, Lee) 45.17; 2, Coeur d’Alene 45.52. 3, Timberlake 46.03.
800 relay — 1, Timberlake (Olivieri, Paslay, Woodworth, Yetter) 1:36.34; 2, Lakeland 1:36.99. 3, Priest River 1:38.42.
1,600 relay — 1, Sandpoint (Lucas, Kappen, Braedt, Ricks) 3:41.18; 2, Timberlake 3:43.28. 3, Lewiston 3:48.28.
High jump — 1, Josh Haug, Lak, 6-2; 2, Eli Jolly, CdA, 6-0; 3, Jack Kliewer, CdA, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1, Dan Fowler, Oro, 13-0; 2, Dallin Dancer, CdA, 12-0; 3, Jake Skinner, Lew, 11-6.
Long jump — 1, Jordan Gallegos, CdA, 19-11½; 2, Luke McCorkle, Sam, 19-9½; 3, Kale Paslay, Tmlk, 19-6½.
Triple jump — 1, Ian Gardom, Tmlk, 40-1; 2, Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 38-2; 3, Jordan Nortz, PR, 37-6.
Shot put — 1, Reid Thomas, Oro, 46-11; 2, Seth Hagel, CdA, 45-6½; 3, Alec Eckert, Lew, 42-2.
Discus — 1, Thor Kessinger, Lew, 134-5; 2, Thor Kessinger, Oro, 132-10; 3, Seth Hagel, CdA, 130-8.
