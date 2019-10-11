Bengals to continue to rely on run

At one point last week, the Lewiston football team ran the ball eight consecutive times.
The Bengals seem likely to continue relying upon their rushing attack at 7 tonight as they open 5A Inland Empire League play at Coeur d’Alene.
“I think that drive’s pretty indicative of the type of football team we are,” coach Matt Pancheri said.
Capping that drive — which went 80 yards on nine plays — Lewiston quarterback Kash Lang faked a handoff and hit receiver Devin Zagelow for a 6-yard touchdown pass that marked his team’s first pass attempt that drive. That tied the score in the second quarter as the Bengals went on to beat Moscow 28-24.
“We’re dependent upon us moving the chains by getting chunks of yards with run plays,” Pancheri said.
Accounting for many of those chunks, sophomore running back Cruz Hepburn last week rushed for more than 100 yards for a fourth consecutive game. Hepburn’s final run, of 3 yards, provided the go-ahead score with under a minute left.
“The reason Cruz is where he’s at right now is because of those five kids,” Pancheri said of his team’s offensive line. The Bengals’ line consists of Reuben Thill, Trevor Grim, Carlos Jaquez, Jonathon Dolan and Nicholas Rinard.
“They’re tenacious and really good at playing to the whistle,” Pancheri said. “And they’re not very big, so they have to be like that.”
Especially as Lewiston (3-3) takes on Coeur d’Alene (4-2), which enters tonight’s game ranked No. 5 in the Idaho Class 5A media poll and coming off a 22-point win against Central Valley. Coeur d’Alene quarterback Jack Prka went 34-for-43 for 365 yards and three touchdowns, one to Colbey Nosworthy, in last week’s game.
“He’s fast and slippery,” Pancheri said of Nosworthy. “We’re just going to try to play good defense, put pressure on their quarterback, and see how we do.”
SANDPOINT AT MOSCOW AT 7 — Sandpoint and Moscow shared one common opponent this season: Lewiston. The Bulldogs beat the Bengals 30-0 two weeks ago. So the Bears (3-3) seemingly enter their 4A Inland Empire League opener as heavy underdogs to Sandpoint (4-2).
In Moscow’s loss to Lewiston, the Bears committed a slew of untimely penalties — two of those helping the Bengals sustain their game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. One came with the Bengals facing fourth-and-3 that gave Lewiston a first down. Another, on a late hit, turned a Lewiston second-and-long into a more manageable second-and-9.
